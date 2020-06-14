/
1 bedroom apartments
61 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Porter Heights, TX
40 Units Available
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
803 sqft
Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments.
7 Units Available
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$754
626 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Porter Heights
17 Units Available
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
764 sqft
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, a patio and granite counters. A master-planned community on nine acres, with a grill area and pool on site. Close to Spring Trails Preserve and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Results within 10 miles of Porter Heights
16 Units Available
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
646 sqft
Pet-friendly property that offers a dog park to its pet-owning residents. Easy access to shopping and dining while still offering a scenic, secluded community. Units offer central heating and reserved parking for their tenants.
Humble
28 Units Available
Willow Bend
9393 FM 1960 Bypass W Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
768 sqft
Located just minutes from Deerbrook Mall and Bender Square, this community gives residents a great location along with a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and swimming pool. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
20 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
696 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Grogan's Mill
35 Units Available
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
769 sqft
Modern homes right in the heart of The Woodlands. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy a gym, cafe and media room on site. Within 30 miles of downtown Houston.
Kingwood
22 Units Available
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$931
755 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.
18 Units Available
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
825 sqft
Conveniently located right off Interstate 45 and only miles away from The Woodlands Mall. Attached garages for every unit. Amenities include gym, pool, hot tub and billiards table.
46 Units Available
Heights at Harper's Preserve
17116 Harper's Trace, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
781 sqft
Situated right on Harper's Horsepen Branch and complete with private streets, pristine lake and gate house. Decked out kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bocce court, gym and pool on premises.
Grogan's Mill
24 Units Available
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
678 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
Kingwood
16 Units Available
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
840 sqft
Close to I-69 and Northpark Plaza Drive. Modern apartments with bathtub, fully equipped kitchen and fireplace. Pleasant community includes a pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
Kingwood
32 Units Available
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
Grogan's Mill
30 Units Available
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
827 sqft
Wood-style flooring, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Abundant storage with walk-in closets and kitchen pantries in every floor plan. Large dog park with shaded seating and pet wash station. Less than a mile to I-45.
Town Center
80 Units Available
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
769 sqft
LEED Silver Certified Green Property. Perfectly situated between Woodlands Parkway and Timberloch Drive. Just down the street from world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife. The property boasts a beautiful pool plaza surrounded by lush landscape. Each unit features a fully-equipped bathroom.
Town Center
71 Units Available
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,442
725 sqft
Brand new property with very large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, tanning bed, pool/hot tub, dry cleaning, and a business center. Community located in woodlands around a lot of parks in which many residents jog/bike. Kayaking options available.
East Shore
83 Units Available
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,515
830 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community. Very near trails on which residents bike, hike, and jog. On-site yoga studio and access to water sports
East Shore
269 Units Available
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
770 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lakes Edge in The Woodlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
25 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
739 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
58 Units Available
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a yoga center, barbecue area and conference room. Easy access to I-45. Right by Old Riley Fuzzel Road Preserve.
North Park Forest
39 Units Available
La Monterra
310 Parramatta Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
658 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Monterra in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Grogan's Mill
49 Units Available
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
754 sqft
Stunning homes with granite counters, 10-foot ceilings and upgraded hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, coffee bar and conference room. Near the Woodlands Resort and Conference Center. Close to I-45.
Grogan's Mill
51 Units Available
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1012 sqft
A gated community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Basketball courts and a resort-style pool for residents' entertainment. Within walking distance of Lake Windemere, a fully stocked, 10-acre lake.
Grogan's Mill
35 Units Available
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
610 sqft
Great location: walking distance from schools and community shopping center. Only complex in the area that allows large dogs.
