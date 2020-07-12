Neighborhood Guide: Plano

Check out the top neighborhoods in Plano for renting an apartment: Willow Bend, Stratford Estates, Downtown Plano and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:38 PM
  1. 1. Willow Bend
    See all 155 apartments in Willow Bend
    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    26 Units Available
    Willow Bend
    Towns of Chapel Hill
    6201 Chapel Hill Blvd, Plano, TX
    1 Bedroom
    $1,062
    809 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,492
    1125 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,965
    1461 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    21 Units Available
    Willow Bend
    The Parker
    4701 Charles Pl, Plano, TX
    1 Bedroom
    $1,391
    867 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,455
    1229 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,751
    1433 sqft
  2. 2. Stratford Estates
    See all 373 apartments in Stratford Estates
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    65 Units Available
    Stratford Estates
    Cityscape at Market Center
    3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
    Studio
    $968
    518 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,068
    754 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,443
    1229 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    $
    19 Units Available
    Stratford Estates
    The Westside Apartment Homes
    1515 Rio Grande Dr, Plano, TX
    1 Bedroom
    $1,025
    736 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,175
    1000 sqft
  3. 3. Downtown Plano
    See all 313 apartments in Downtown Plano
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    27 Units Available
    Downtown Plano
    Junction 15
    930 E 15th St, Plano, TX
    Studio
    $975
    581 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,200
    839 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,683
    1216 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    28 Units Available
    Downtown Plano
    Bel Air K Station
    1045 15th Pl Ste.159, Plano, TX
    Studio
    $925
    674 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,075
    735 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,395
    1022 sqft
