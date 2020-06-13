Apartment List
/
TX
/
orange
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:29 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Orange, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Oakwood Village
1521 N 37th St, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$658
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$782
917 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3819 Meeks Dr
3819 Meeks Drive, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your New Home's Ready For You & Pet Friendly, Too! - Property Id: 281216 Your lovely new home awaits! Call, Click, or Come by to find the apartment home just for you.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
916 5th St
916 5th Street, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Completely Renovated House with huge backyard and really nice porch on a quiet street! - This House has been completely updated with new flooring, Paint and Fixtures. It is perfect for a young professional couple or small family.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3308 Pine Ridge
3308 Pine Rdg, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1621 sqft
3308 Pine Ridge Available 07/01/20 3308 Pine Ridge - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage will be available soon. Has been completely renovated. Lovely deck off of the patio with fenced in back yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2008 Rein
2008 West Rein Avenue, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2150 sqft
3/2/2 Very nice brick home of over 2150 sq ft on a historic street in a great neighborhood only a short walk to Shangri La Botanical Gardens in Orange Texas.
Results within 1 mile of Orange

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
49 Elma Drive
49 Elma Drive, Pinehurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1285 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online
Results within 10 miles of Orange
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
5 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
841 Oak Terrace
841 Oak Bnd, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1395 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full baths 2 car garage,all kitchen appliance, washer dryer hook ups Spacious town-home with a fenced in yard. Quiet Neighborhood. $1400.00 per month and a $750.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Nederland Ave
304 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Available 07/10/20 townhome for rent - Property Id: 294617 **PRE-LEASING JULY MOVE IN** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome available for July move in.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 N 23rd
312 N 23rd St, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
312 N. 23rd - This three bedroom, two bath house is located in Nederland near Boston Avenue and Central Middle School. This home has tile and carpet flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen has a built-in oven, stove top, and dishwasher.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Orange, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Orange renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Orange 2 BedroomsOrange 3 BedroomsOrange Apartments with Balcony
Orange Apartments with GarageOrange Apartments with Parking
Orange Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beaumont, TXLake Charles, LAPort Arthur, TXNederland, TXGroves, TX
Prien, LAWestlake, LACentral Gardens, TXDeRidder, LABridge City, TX
Port Neches, TXJasper, TXMoss Bluff, LACarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University