26530 Westwood Drive

Amenities
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!***
Price: $1400
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1644
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None
Extras: Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the quiet neighborhood of Oak Ridge North. Conveniently located near I-45 and minutes away from The Woodland,and other shopping centers! Kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Hardwood floors in living room. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage and much more! Apply today! ASK ABOUT OUR RENT SPECIAL!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.