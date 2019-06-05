All apartments in Oak Ridge North
Find more places like 26530 Westwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge North, TX
/
26530 Westwood Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:33 AM

26530 Westwood Drive

26530 Westwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

26530 Westwood Drive, Oak Ridge North, TX 77386

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!***

Price: $1400

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1644
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None

Extras: Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the quiet neighborhood of Oak Ridge North. Conveniently located near I-45 and minutes away from The Woodland,and other shopping centers! Kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Hardwood floors in living room. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage and much more! Apply today! ASK ABOUT OUR RENT SPECIAL!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26530 Westwood Drive have any available units?
26530 Westwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge North, TX.
Is 26530 Westwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26530 Westwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26530 Westwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26530 Westwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge North.
Does 26530 Westwood Drive offer parking?
No, 26530 Westwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26530 Westwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26530 Westwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26530 Westwood Drive have a pool?
No, 26530 Westwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26530 Westwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 26530 Westwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26530 Westwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26530 Westwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26530 Westwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26530 Westwood Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXJersey Village, TXCrosby, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXHuntsville, TX
Cinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXLa Porte, TXPecan Grove, TXMont Belvieu, TXRichmond, TXBrookshire, TXHempstead, TXFriendswood, TXManvel, TXSeabrook, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine