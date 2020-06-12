Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:37 PM

54 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in McAllen, TX

28 Units Available
28 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.

Clocktower Village
1 Unit Available
Clocktower Village
1 Unit Available
2501 N I St
2501 North I Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
1095 sqft
FREE 40" LED HDTV WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!! 2501 N. I St. McAllen TX 78501 Be amazed at these double height decorative ceilings in family room and dining area and a beautiful second floor unit with two bedrooms two baths upstairs.

Waterwalk
1 Unit Available
Waterwalk
1 Unit Available
116 E Shasta Ave
116 East Shasta Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Great house for rent, include community pool, tennis court, 2 bed, 2 bath , beautiful neighborhood (water walk) near to nolana ave. (RLNE3549648)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
801 Toronto Avenue
801 Toronto Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
988 sqft
Welcome Home! This newly renovated condo comes complete with 2 generously sized bedrooms, 2 baths , open layout, hardwood flooring & neutral paint colors throughout.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1200 Sandpiper Avenue
1200 Sandpiper Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
842 sqft
Brand new apartment, excellent location in the North McAllen area, near schools, walking distance to shopping areas like Target, Heb, Sam's, Starbucks chain restaurants, etc.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
100 E Yuma Avenue
100 East Yuma Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1237 sqft
********FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE********Beautiful, traditional, upscale location. Exquisitely furnished!! Just a few minutes from the McAllen International airport and La Plaza Mall; the largest shopping center in the Valley.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2913 N 31st Street
2913 31st Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$680
800 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment located in walking distance to McAuliffe Elementary School. 2Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, with laundry room hook ups. Close to Bus Stop and close distance to Shopping (Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree and much more).

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2016 Queens Ave
2016 Queens Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
2016 Queens Ave Available 07/01/20 2Bed/2Bath w Office, Upscale Community ( Trenton & 23rd ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/IJUMQ0tO0jQ Rent: $1500.00 Deposit: $1500.
Results within 1 mile of McAllen
9 Units Available
9 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1040 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Mission
8 Units Available
Mission
8 Units Available
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1049 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Mission
16 Units Available
Mission
16 Units Available
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
Mission
8 Units Available
Mission
8 Units Available
The Reserve at Cimarron
2417 Colorado St, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1001 sqft
The Reserve at Cimarron offers a premier address for the best luxury apartments in Mission, TX. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans have been specially designed to provide you with the maximum amount of space and comfort.
Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
604 S Logan Dr
604 Logan Drive, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT! - Property Id: 156677 These 2 bedroom, 2 baths is located off of 10th St. and Sprague, centralized between north McAllen and Edinburg.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1406 W Fig Ave
1406 West Fig Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY $700!!! - Property Id: 217059 Private patios for each, covered assigned parking in most buildings, spacious bedrooms and most with walking closets and linens closets, plenty of storage behind the stairs, very well kept

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
800 W Bronze St
800 W Bronze Dr, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
MOVE IN WITH ONLY $700 TODAY!!! - Property Id: 148539 Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281.Community with beautiful landscape.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
805 W Bronze Dr
805 West Bronze Drive, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
Private Street Bronze off Sugar Rd. between Pecan and Nolana. In the best area of Pharr/McAllen close to major streets and access to Expwy 281. Community with beautiful landscape.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4307 W La Guardia Ln
4307 Guardia Avenue, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
918 sqft
SUMMER IS NEAR SPECIAL! MOVE IN NOW GET 1 WEEK FREE!! ONLY 1 LEFT Call us during regular business hours easy to see! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for a low rent and deposit. Washer, dryer, fridge and stove included in the unit.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
704 W Bahamas ( Vip Estates )
704 Bahamas, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$740
1010 sqft
GATED SUBDIVISION!! MOVE IN NOW AND GET 2 WEEKS FREE!! 704 Bahamas Pharr TX RENT $740 / DEPOSIT $400 Convenient located between Pharr and McAllen off 495 (Pecan) and between Expressway 83 and Sugar Rd.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
800 Hall Acres Road
800 West Hall Acres Road, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
9504 sqft
Newly built apartments for rent in location next to major strip malls, groceries stores, fast food, restaurants and within walking distance of Palmer elementary school and Kennedy middle school.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
500 Wichita Avenue
500 Wichita Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1820 sqft
*****FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE*********Beautiful, traditional, upscale location. Just a few minutes from the McAllen International airport and La Plaza Mall; the largest shopping center in the Valley.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
313 S 49th Street
313 49th Street, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1277 sqft
Freshly painted. Nice and modern, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. First floor, living, dining, kitchen, pantry, half bath, and laundry room. Kitchen features granite countertops. Upstairs are the two bedrooms and the 2 full bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1607 W Omni Avenue
1607 Omni Avenue, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
4833 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in a gated community near shopping centers. It is a 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bath with open concept and large master bedroom. It includes washer, dryer, fridge and stove. Private fenced patio to enjoy outdoors.

June 2020 McAllen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 McAllen Rent Report. McAllen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the McAllen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

McAllen rent trends were flat over the past month

McAllen rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in McAllen stand at $619 for a one-bedroom apartment and $804 for a two-bedroom. McAllen's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of McAllen, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    McAllen rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in McAllen, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. McAllen is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • McAllen's median two-bedroom rent of $804 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in McAllen.
    • While McAllen's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in McAllen than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in McAllen.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

