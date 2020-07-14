701 Mynah Ave

Amenities
Zoned for Gonzalez Elementary, conveniently located near HEB on Trenton Rd.and minutes away from many north McAllen shopping centers. The kitchen has beautiful stone and glass tile counter tops with glass tile adornments. The bedrooms are very large, with walk-in closets. This unit comes with both, washer and dryer.
This is a pet friendly unit!
Covered Parking
All Tile Floors
Washer & Dryer Included
Refrigerator and Stove Stainless Steel/Black
Microwave Included
Uptown McAllen Community
No water or light services included.
RENT NOW RGV
956 627 5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501 8:30am to 6:00pm
To qualify, bring your Texas Driver's License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).
