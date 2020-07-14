All apartments in McAllen
701 Mynah Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

701 Mynah Ave

701 Mynah Avenue · (956) 432-9507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Mynah Avenue, McAllen, TX 78504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $790 · Avail. now

$790

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT!!!! - Property Id: 301173

Zoned for Gonzalez Elementary, conveniently located near HEB on Trenton Rd.and minutes away from many north McAllen shopping centers.  The kitchen has beautiful stone and glass tile counter tops with glass tile adornments. The bedrooms are very large, with walk-in closets. This unit comes with both, washer and dryer.

This is a pet friendly unit!
Covered Parking
All Tile Floors
Washer & Dryer Included
Refrigerator and Stove Stainless Steel/Black
Microwave Included
Uptown McAllen Community
No water or light services included.

EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY.

RENT NOW RGV
APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE! WWW.RENTNOWRGV.COM
956 627 5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501 8:30am to 6:00pm

To qualify, bring your Texas Driver's License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301173
Property Id 301173

(RLNE5859335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Mynah Ave have any available units?
701 Mynah Ave has a unit available for $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Mynah Ave have?
Some of 701 Mynah Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Mynah Ave currently offering any rent specials?
701 Mynah Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Mynah Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Mynah Ave is pet friendly.
Does 701 Mynah Ave offer parking?
Yes, 701 Mynah Ave offers parking.
Does 701 Mynah Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Mynah Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Mynah Ave have a pool?
No, 701 Mynah Ave does not have a pool.
Does 701 Mynah Ave have accessible units?
No, 701 Mynah Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Mynah Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Mynah Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
