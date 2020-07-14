701 Mynah Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT!!!! - Property Id: 301173



Zoned for Gonzalez Elementary, conveniently located near HEB on Trenton Rd.and minutes away from many north McAllen shopping centers. The kitchen has beautiful stone and glass tile counter tops with glass tile adornments. The bedrooms are very large, with walk-in closets. This unit comes with both, washer and dryer.



This is a pet friendly unit!

Covered Parking

All Tile Floors

Washer & Dryer Included

Refrigerator and Stove Stainless Steel/Black

Microwave Included

Uptown McAllen Community

No water or light services included.



EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY.



RENT NOW RGV

APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE! WWW.RENTNOWRGV.COM

956 627 5506

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501 8:30am to 6:00pm



To qualify, bring your Texas Driver's License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301173

Property Id 301173



(RLNE5859335)