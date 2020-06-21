600 W Fern Ave Apt 19

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful, Clean 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium



Fully Furnished

600 Fern is a beautiful private community with landscape and architectural control restrictions that makes is always one of the top choices for professionals and families to make their home. Conveniently located off 6th and Fern. just blocks away from 10th st, you will be so close for access to local businesses, restaurants, major retailers, banks and downtown Mcallen.

covered assigned parking in most buildings, spacious bedrooms and most with walking closets and linens closets, very well kept always with fresh paint and new blinds and fixtures and lush landscape. Units include kitchen counters with of tile and some decorative glass inserts, dining, and living areas are open concept so you may use the space at your convenience or use the kitchen bar for bar stools and have additional seating.



2 Bed 1 Bath

Tile Counters

Stove, Fridge and Dish washer Included

Floors: Wood Flooring

1 Assigned Parking Spaces

Great Location off of Fern and 6th st



No water or light services included.



