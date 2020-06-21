All apartments in McAllen
Find more places like 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McAllen, TX
/
600 W Fern Ave Apt 19
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

600 W Fern Ave Apt 19

600 Fern Avenue · (955) 627-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McAllen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

600 Fern Avenue, McAllen, TX 78501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
MOVE IN 2 WEEKS FREE!!

Call our office for more info!!!!!
956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506

TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023

Beautiful, Clean 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium

Fully Furnished
600 Fern is a beautiful private community with landscape and architectural control restrictions that makes is always one of the top choices for professionals and families to make their home. Conveniently located off 6th and Fern. just blocks away from 10th st, you will be so close for access to local businesses, restaurants, major retailers, banks and downtown Mcallen.
covered assigned parking in most buildings, spacious bedrooms and most with walking closets and linens closets, very well kept always with fresh paint and new blinds and fixtures and lush landscape. Units include kitchen counters with of tile and some decorative glass inserts, dining, and living areas are open concept so you may use the space at your convenience or use the kitchen bar for bar stools and have additional seating.

Call today for availability and a list of addresses to go see, you will find exceptional pricing for the size and location, contact us today!

2 Bed 1 Bath
Tile Counters
Stove, Fridge and Dish washer Included
Floors: Wood Flooring
1 Assigned Parking Spaces
Great Location off of Fern and 6th st

No water or light services included.

EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY.

(RLNE3957854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 have any available units?
600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 have?
Some of 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 currently offering any rent specials?
600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 pet-friendly?
No, 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 offer parking?
Yes, 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 does offer parking.
Does 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 have a pool?
Yes, 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 has a pool.
Does 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 have accessible units?
No, 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 600 W Fern Ave Apt 19?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave
McAllen, TX 78503
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504

Similar Pages

McAllen 1 BedroomsMcAllen 2 Bedrooms
McAllen Apartments with ParkingMcAllen Dog Friendly Apartments
McAllen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity