McAllen, TX
5400 N Ware Rd # 30
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5400 N Ware Rd # 30

5400 N Ware Rd · (956) 432-9507
Location

5400 N Ware Rd, McAllen, TX 78504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LEASE THIS COMMERCIAL SPACE TODAY!!! - Property Id: 267036

Prime location off newly expanded Ware Rd. & Dove Ave in North McAllen. Aprox 1000 SF of retail or office former CRICKET STORE space with beautiful and spacious floorplan. Building has a nice open space as you enter and its virtually brand new! Easy to see, rent is base and includes your NNN so no need to pay anything more just your utilities: water, cable, alarm and light at tenants expense. LOW rent for such a great space and location with plenty of space for a large sign on top!
RENT $1,500/ DEPOSIT $1,500

EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY
APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.RENTNOWRGV.COM
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506
TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501

To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267036
Property Id 267036

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5727480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 N Ware Rd # 30 have any available units?
5400 N Ware Rd # 30 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
Is 5400 N Ware Rd # 30 currently offering any rent specials?
5400 N Ware Rd # 30 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 N Ware Rd # 30 pet-friendly?
No, 5400 N Ware Rd # 30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 5400 N Ware Rd # 30 offer parking?
No, 5400 N Ware Rd # 30 does not offer parking.
Does 5400 N Ware Rd # 30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 N Ware Rd # 30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 N Ware Rd # 30 have a pool?
No, 5400 N Ware Rd # 30 does not have a pool.
Does 5400 N Ware Rd # 30 have accessible units?
No, 5400 N Ware Rd # 30 does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 N Ware Rd # 30 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5400 N Ware Rd # 30 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 N Ware Rd # 30 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5400 N Ware Rd # 30 does not have units with air conditioning.
