Amenities

gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool

Immaculate and beautiful home located in coveted Escondido at Tres Lagos. This home is as new and features open concept, three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a separate "Casita" of one Bedroom and one full bathroom perfect for someone who wishes to live independently. This location offers an IDEA school nearby as well as Texas A&M Higher Education Center, plus privileges to a gorgeous and huge community swimming pool, gym, and a small event center.