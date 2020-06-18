4012 Tyler Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Amazing location and home! Close to Ware RD shopping area, this 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home is luxurious and spacious. With 2043 living SF on a .18 AC lot, lots of space! From the porcelain tile to the high end fixtures, this home has an aesthetic that is eye grabbing. As you enter you are greeted by the large living room that is open and spacious. The first 3 bedrooms are all large and decorative. The third bedroom has its own full bathroom with access to the backyard patio! The kitchen has a nice layout that has plenty of cabinet space and granite countertops that overlook the formal dining. The master bedroom is very large and has a beautiful decorative ceiling just like all the other rooms in the home. The master bath has a separate jacuzzi tub and shower with double vanity and walk in closet! Washroom is next to garage! The backyard will be great for entertaining with its large covered patio that is ready for your TV! $2700/mo with water, electric, and wifi!