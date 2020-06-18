All apartments in McAllen
4012 Tyler Avenue.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:30 AM

4012 Tyler Avenue

4012 Tyler Avenue · (956) 331-9329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4012 Tyler Avenue, McAllen, TX 78503

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2043 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing location and home! Close to Ware RD shopping area, this 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home is luxurious and spacious. With 2043 living SF on a .18 AC lot, lots of space! From the porcelain tile to the high end fixtures, this home has an aesthetic that is eye grabbing. As you enter you are greeted by the large living room that is open and spacious. The first 3 bedrooms are all large and decorative. The third bedroom has its own full bathroom with access to the backyard patio! The kitchen has a nice layout that has plenty of cabinet space and granite countertops that overlook the formal dining. The master bedroom is very large and has a beautiful decorative ceiling just like all the other rooms in the home. The master bath has a separate jacuzzi tub and shower with double vanity and walk in closet! Washroom is next to garage! The backyard will be great for entertaining with its large covered patio that is ready for your TV! $2700/mo with water, electric, and wifi!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4012 Tyler Avenue have any available units?
4012 Tyler Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 Tyler Avenue have?
Some of 4012 Tyler Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Tyler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Tyler Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Tyler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4012 Tyler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 4012 Tyler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Tyler Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4012 Tyler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Tyler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Tyler Avenue have a pool?
No, 4012 Tyler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4012 Tyler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4012 Tyler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Tyler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 Tyler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

