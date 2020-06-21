All apartments in McAllen
Find more places like 3916 Daffodil Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McAllen, TX
/
3916 Daffodil Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3916 Daffodil Ave

3916 Daffodil Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McAllen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3916 Daffodil Avenue, McAllen, TX 78501

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TownHouse For Rent - Property Id: 266504

Perfect location in McAllen 3bedrooms and 21/2 full bathroom upstairs and Tile floors (no carpet), neutral colors and very clean unit ready to move in. Open concept kitchen has recess lights and granite countertops. Ready to move in! COZY TOWNHOME FOR RENT-Located 3920 Daffodil and Ware Road. McAllen TX, shopping centers & featuring 3 Bedrooms,2 1/2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage,Central AC & Stove, Refrigerator provided, $1,300.00 p/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266504
Property Id 266504

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Daffodil Ave have any available units?
3916 Daffodil Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McAllen, TX.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 3916 Daffodil Ave have?
Some of 3916 Daffodil Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 Daffodil Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Daffodil Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Daffodil Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3916 Daffodil Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 3916 Daffodil Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3916 Daffodil Ave does offer parking.
Does 3916 Daffodil Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 Daffodil Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Daffodil Ave have a pool?
No, 3916 Daffodil Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3916 Daffodil Ave have accessible units?
No, 3916 Daffodil Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Daffodil Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 Daffodil Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave
McAllen, TX 78503
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504

Similar Pages

McAllen 1 BedroomsMcAllen 2 Bedrooms
McAllen Apartments with ParkingMcAllen Dog Friendly Apartments
McAllen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College