3916 Daffodil Ave

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

TownHouse For Rent - Property Id: 266504



Perfect location in McAllen 3bedrooms and 21/2 full bathroom upstairs and Tile floors (no carpet), neutral colors and very clean unit ready to move in. Open concept kitchen has recess lights and granite countertops. Ready to move in! COZY TOWNHOME FOR RENT-Located 3920 Daffodil and Ware Road. McAllen TX, shopping centers & featuring 3 Bedrooms,2 1/2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage,Central AC & Stove, Refrigerator provided, $1,300.00 p/month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266504

Property Id 266504



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828252)