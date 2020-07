Amenities

Home for Rent in McAllen! The home is 3/2/2+2cp. Corner lot with rear garage and 2 carport on the back. Nice neighborhood. Big master bath area with Jacuzzi, granite countertops, and high ceilings. Large covered patio with a fenced back yard perfect for family gatherings. Great location close to Ware & Nolana Rd. Close to shopping, schools, highways, etc. Call us for an appointment.