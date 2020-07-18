2243 Pecan Blvd

Amenities

lobby

Unit Amenities Property Amenities lobby

Actual address: 2243 PECAN MCALLEN, TX 78501



LEASE THIS OFFICE TODAY!!!!!



Lease this spacious office space today!! with 5,291 SqFt including inside storage and private restrooms. This office space is located on the corner of 23rd St nd Pecan St. Near busy streets and other businesses this is the HOT SPOT for your business/ office. Do not miss out on this amazing deal today!



RENT $3,475 / DEPOSIT $3,475



5,291 SqFt



Open lobby space



1 Private restroom and 1 to use as a public restroom



EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY



RENT NOW RGV



956-627-5506



rentnowrgv@gmail.com



1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501



____________________________________________________________



To qualify we require a valid ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).



DISCLAIMER

All leasing contracts are a legal binding instrument please read in full before signing and initializing. Listing broker, agent, landlord and staff has attempted to offer accurate data, but is not guaranteed. All information presented is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Rent prices subject to change without previous notice, advertised prices and square footage on website are approximate. Easy payments online and through cash card. Convenience fees may apply . Apartments, units, homes, condominiums and townhouses prices and availability subject to sudden change. Not all units might be vacant. Temporary special promotions may increase or decrease the deposit and rent price. Please call the office to request current information. Photos for illustration purposes only, may not reflect the actual unit color, counters or conditions. You agree that by using this website you hold harmless First Choice Realty, International Productive Properties, landlords and Rent Now RGV, its staff and members.



(RLNE5902872)