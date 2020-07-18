All apartments in McAllen
Find more places like 2243 Pecan Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McAllen, TX
/
2243 Pecan Blvd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2243 Pecan Blvd

2243 Pecan Boulevard · (955) 627-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McAllen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2243 Pecan Boulevard, McAllen, TX 78501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $3475 · Avail. now

$3,475

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
lobby
Actual address: 2243 PECAN MCALLEN, TX 78501

LEASE THIS OFFICE TODAY!!!!!

Lease this spacious office space today!! with 5,291 SqFt including inside storage and private restrooms. This office space is located on the corner of 23rd St nd Pecan St. Near busy streets and other businesses this is the HOT SPOT for your business/ office. Do not miss out on this amazing deal today!

RENT $3,475 / DEPOSIT $3,475

5,291 SqFt

Open lobby space

1 Private restroom and 1 to use as a public restroom

EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY

RENT NOW RGV

956-627-5506

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501

____________________________________________________________

To qualify we require a valid ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).

DISCLAIMER
All leasing contracts are a legal binding instrument please read in full before signing and initializing. Listing broker, agent, landlord and staff has attempted to offer accurate data, but is not guaranteed.  All information presented is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Rent prices subject to change without previous notice, advertised prices and square footage on website are approximate. Easy payments online and through cash card. Convenience fees may apply . Apartments, units, homes, condominiums and townhouses prices and availability subject to sudden change. Not all units might be vacant. Temporary special promotions may increase or decrease the deposit and rent price. Please call the office to request current information.  Photos for illustration purposes only, may not reflect the actual unit color, counters or conditions.  You agree that by using this website you hold harmless First Choice Realty, International Productive Properties, landlords and Rent Now RGV, its staff and members.

(RLNE5902872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2243 Pecan Blvd have any available units?
2243 Pecan Blvd has a unit available for $3,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
Is 2243 Pecan Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2243 Pecan Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 Pecan Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2243 Pecan Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 2243 Pecan Blvd offer parking?
No, 2243 Pecan Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2243 Pecan Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2243 Pecan Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 Pecan Blvd have a pool?
No, 2243 Pecan Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2243 Pecan Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2243 Pecan Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 Pecan Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2243 Pecan Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2243 Pecan Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2243 Pecan Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2243 Pecan Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave
McAllen, TX 78503
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504

Similar Pages

McAllen 1 BedroomsMcAllen 2 Bedrooms
McAllen Apartments with ParkingMcAllen Dog Friendly Apartments
McAllen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXEdcouch, TX
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity