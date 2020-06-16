All apartments in McAllen
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:02 PM

100 E Yuma Avenue

100 East Yuma Avenue · (956) 212-0070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 East Yuma Avenue, McAllen, TX 78503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #33 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1237 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
********FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE********Beautiful, traditional, upscale location. Exquisitely furnished!! Just a few minutes from the McAllen International airport and La Plaza Mall; the largest shopping center in the Valley. Near to medical areas and hospitals, Expressway 83 and some of the best restaurants in the valley! Our past clients include doctors, medical professionals, CEO Maquilas, UTRGV & STC professors and patients here for medical treatments since it is ideal for a 3 month short term rental. This peaceful complex is mainly weekend homes and like this one, are for short or long term rentals. Tenant responsible for electricity, wifi and twice monthly cleaning service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 E Yuma Avenue have any available units?
100 E Yuma Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
Is 100 E Yuma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
100 E Yuma Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 E Yuma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 100 E Yuma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 100 E Yuma Avenue offer parking?
No, 100 E Yuma Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 100 E Yuma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 E Yuma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 E Yuma Avenue have a pool?
No, 100 E Yuma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 100 E Yuma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 100 E Yuma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 100 E Yuma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 E Yuma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 E Yuma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 E Yuma Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
