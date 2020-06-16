100 E Yuma Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access

********FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE********Beautiful, traditional, upscale location. Exquisitely furnished!! Just a few minutes from the McAllen International airport and La Plaza Mall; the largest shopping center in the Valley. Near to medical areas and hospitals, Expressway 83 and some of the best restaurants in the valley! Our past clients include doctors, medical professionals, CEO Maquilas, UTRGV & STC professors and patients here for medical treatments since it is ideal for a 3 month short term rental. This peaceful complex is mainly weekend homes and like this one, are for short or long term rentals. Tenant responsible for electricity, wifi and twice monthly cleaning service.