1 bedroom apartments
61 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manvel, TX
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
32 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
729 sqft
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
Results within 5 miles of Manvel
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
34 Units Available
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
754 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
42 Units Available
The Villas at Shadow Creek Apartments
2020 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
841 sqft
Spacious homes with nine foot ceilings and crown molding. Dedicated space for yoga and meditation adjacent as part of fitness center. Game room with flat screen TV. Fast access to 288.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
12 Units Available
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
786 sqft
Minutes to Pearland Town Center. Also close to Downtown Houston. One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring bedrooms with premium carpets, bathrooms with Roman tubs, gourmet kitchens with spacious pantries and private outdoor areas with storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
26 Units Available
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
783 sqft
Just steps from the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Park and minutes from Beltway 8 that surrounds downtown Houston. Luxury units include nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, pool and gym on site.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
41 Units Available
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
719 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in the center of the city. Clubhouse, high-speed internet access and outdoor grills. Microwaves and washers and dryers in every unit. Close to the Galleria, Clear Lake and downtown Houston.
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
25 Units Available
Southwind at Silverlake
9720 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$992
721 sqft
Southwind Apartments bring luxury to Pearland, Texas. Energy efficient, modern kitchens with granite counters and dishwashers. Pet-friendly homes with 1-2 bedrooms, full-size W/D and garage parking. Pool and amenities with you in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
7 Units Available
Park Place
3340 E Walnut St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
577 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with 1-3 bedrooms go fast at Park Place in Pearland. Pet-friendly homes in a tree-lined community with 24-hour maintenance, reserved covered parking and on-site laundry. Short drive to SHT and I-45.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
35 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,026
767 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
21 Units Available
Avenues at Shadow Creek Ranch
12501 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
822 sqft
Residents experience the luxury lifestyle at these apartment homes in Pearland. The upscale community boasts built-in computer niches and wood-like flooring, plus chef's kitchens. Close to Pearland Town Center and 288/South Freeway.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
760 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
28 Units Available
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,367
820 sqft
Modern homes with 9-foot ceilings, programmable thermostats, plush carpets, and in-unit laundry. This gated community has a clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center. Nine minutes from Pearland Town Center.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
22 Units Available
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
627 sqft
Small-town living meets Houston lights at Whispering Winds Apartments in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with hardwoods, disposals, in-unit laundry, pool and playground. Near I-45, Beltway 8 and Kemah Boardwalk.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
35 Units Available
Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch
2500 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$972
744 sqft
Nature's tranquility with Houston's excitement 10 miles north. Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch has 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and disposals. Pet friendly with pool and bike and hiking trails.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
17 Units Available
Townhomes at Lake Park
1555 Cullen Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,355
855 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers attached garages, an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse and pool. Units include walk-in closets, granite countertops and breakfast nooks. Christia V. Adair Park and Pearland Town Center are just short drives away.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Gristmill at Tuscany Park
21821 S Post Oak Blvd, Arcola, TX
1 Bedroom
$778
731 sqft
Conveniently located on Highway 6 and South Post Oak Road in Arcola, TX.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Summerwind
2414 County Road 90, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
728 sqft
This development sits just off FM 518 and offers amenities including vaulted ceilings, wood cabinets, track lighting, intrusion alarms, and full-sized washers and dryers. Community amenities include detached garages and cyber cafes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,485
941 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
18 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
730 sqft
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Salem Village
3510 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
732 sqft
In the heart of Pearland, Texas, your charming new home at Salem Village awaits. Our quaint community and beautiful landscaping provide a peaceful haven for its residents but with a central location that offers all of the conveniences of the city.
Results within 10 miles of Manvel
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Main
22 Units Available
Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
724 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just south of 610 on the new Buffalo Speedway extension. Luxurious units include laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Community includes basketball court, pool and courtyard.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Heritage Grand at Sienna Plantation
6303 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
725 sqft
Interiors feature textured walls, nine foot ceilings, and designer lighting. Fitness center equipped for strength and circuit training. Pool with sun shelf and water features. Poolside grills and fire pit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
10 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
771 sqft
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
34 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
733 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
