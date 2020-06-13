107 Apartments for rent in League City, TX with balcony
1 of 54
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 34
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 33
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 27
1 of 25
1 of 2
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 29
1 of 7
1 of 36
1 of 37
1 of 19
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 9
League City, Texas, is home to a number of attractive waterfront resorts, making it a popular destination for tourists across the country.
League City must be doing something right, because the population nearly doubled from 45,444 at the 2000 Census to 83,560 10 years later. This city got a boost because Galveston and Houston are only 23 miles away, making it an ideal home for residents who would rather commute to their jobs than live in a major metropolitan center. It's the kind of town that's chock full of annual festivals and lovely parks with outdoor concerts yet it's also home to a thriving business community with corporate headquarters for companies such as American Homestar, a nationally-known housing manufacturer. Even with this commercial/cosmopolitan vibe, however, League City, like many Texas towns this size, does have something of a small-town atmosphere, thanks to its friendliness and intense, Texas-sized civic pride. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for League City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.