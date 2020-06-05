907 Hallam Street - 4

Amenities
*RECENTLY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT*
*New carpet upstairs*
*New flooring in bathrooms*
*New countertops and refinished cabinets in kitchen*
*Fresh paint*
Two-car garage! Spacious master bedroom with 100 sq. ft. balcony!
This two-story townhome includes two (2) bedrooms, two (2) full bathrooms upstairs and an additional half-bath downstairs.
With more than 1,300 square feet of floor space, this townhome has a full kitchen with bar seating, open-concept living/dining room, two large bedrooms with walk-in closets, and a private balcony.
The oversized garage includes utility closets, additional storage space, and washer/dryer hook-ups.
Additional info:
- Landlord pays water and trash.
- Tenant pays electricity.
- Pets allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee.
- Washer/Dryer units can be provided for a small monthly fee.
- Non-smoking
One block from Santa Isabel Blvd, City Hall, and Bay B Boomers Bar & Grill.