907 Hallam Street - 4

Amenities

*RECENTLY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT*

*New carpet upstairs*

*New flooring in bathrooms*

*New countertops and refinished cabinets in kitchen*

*Fresh paint*



Two-car garage! Spacious master bedroom with 100 sq. ft. balcony!



This two-story townhome includes two (2) bedrooms, two (2) full bathrooms upstairs and an additional half-bath downstairs.



With more than 1,300 square feet of floor space, this townhome has a full kitchen with bar seating, open-concept living/dining room, two large bedrooms with walk-in closets, and a private balcony.



The oversized garage includes utility closets, additional storage space, and washer/dryer hook-ups.



Additional info:



- Landlord pays water and trash.

- Tenant pays electricity.

- Pets allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee.

- Washer/Dryer units can be provided for a small monthly fee.

- Non-smoking

One block from Santa Isabel Blvd, City Hall, and Bay B Boomers Bar & Grill.