Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

907 Hallam Street - 4

907 Hallam Street · (956) 335-2503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

907 Hallam Street, Laguna Vista, TX 78578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*RECENTLY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT*
*New carpet upstairs*
*New flooring in bathrooms*
*New countertops and refinished cabinets in kitchen*
*Fresh paint*

Two-car garage! Spacious master bedroom with 100 sq. ft. balcony!

This two-story townhome includes two (2) bedrooms, two (2) full bathrooms upstairs and an additional half-bath downstairs.

With more than 1,300 square feet of floor space, this townhome has a full kitchen with bar seating, open-concept living/dining room, two large bedrooms with walk-in closets, and a private balcony.

The oversized garage includes utility closets, additional storage space, and washer/dryer hook-ups.

Additional info:

- Landlord pays water and trash.
- Tenant pays electricity.
- Pets allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee.
- Washer/Dryer units can be provided for a small monthly fee.
- Non-smoking
Extensively updated in 2017 and 2018, this property features two-story, townhome style units with private balconies and two (2) car garages.

Each unit has two (2) bedrooms, two (2) full bathrooms upstairs and an additional half-bath downstairs. With more than 1,300 square feet of floor space, each unit includes a full kitchen, living room, dining room, and spacious bedrooms.

One block from Santa Isabel Blvd, City Hall, and Bay B Boomers Bar & Grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Hallam Street - 4 have any available units?
907 Hallam Street - 4 has a unit available for $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 907 Hallam Street - 4 have?
Some of 907 Hallam Street - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Hallam Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
907 Hallam Street - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Hallam Street - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Hallam Street - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 907 Hallam Street - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 907 Hallam Street - 4 does offer parking.
Does 907 Hallam Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 Hallam Street - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Hallam Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 907 Hallam Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 907 Hallam Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 907 Hallam Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Hallam Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Hallam Street - 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Hallam Street - 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 907 Hallam Street - 4 has units with air conditioning.
