Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:58 AM
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Laguna Vista, TX
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
620 Beach Blvd
620 Beach Boulevard, Laguna Vista, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3405 sqft
WATERFRONT FURNISHED LEASE AVAILABLE RESIDENCE w/Equipped Efficiency detached Apartment Rental, guest room, maid or nanny room and private pool courtyard all year round.
Last updated July 24 at 10:20pm
1 Unit Available
20 Augusta West
20 Augusta W, Laguna Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND QUIET SUBDIVISION ON THE GOLF COURSE, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE FULLY FURNISHED READY FOR A LONG TERM RENTAL. EASY TO SHOW $1300 PLUS ELECTRIC AND $1300 DEPOSIT
Results within 10 miles of Laguna Vista
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5800 Padre Blvd.
5800 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$3,300
3356 sqft
Restaurant frontage on Padre Blvd located at the North Plaza Shopping Center on South Padre Island. Lots of charm and character in this restaurant space. Large furnished kitchen. Two levels of dining/seating with spacious bar in between.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Atol St.
109 West Atol Street, South Padre Island, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
920 sqft
Newly built condos, near entertainment district and walking distances to beach. 2/2 very spacious and nicely furnished. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Tenant pays electric.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Mars
107 West Mars Lane, South Padre Island, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
This Downstairs & upstairs unit is a cute 1/1 apartment for rent (one upstairs and one downstairs) on the corner of Laguna Blvd and Mars Ln.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5909 Padre Blvd.
5909 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1454 sqft
Luxury corner Condo located on private marina, 3 bdr/ 2bath, two private balconies with channel view. Tastefully Furnished. Marble counter tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Harbor Dr.
107 East Harbor Street, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
920 sqft
RESERVE THE SUMMER PEAK - GO Coastal JUNE JULY AUGUST Lease Available - Top Level Condo..Excellent Location! Approximately 400 feet to beach access & Margaritas Beach Bar & Grill.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Retama St.
110 West Retama Street, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, FURNISHED, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, COMPLEX HAS SWIMMING POOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH.
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
1 Unit Available
116 E Whiting St
116 East Whiting Street, South Padre Island, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2649 sqft
This house is of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It is fully furnished with beds and appliances, cable and wifi installed. Room one contains 4 twin beds. Rooms two and three contain 2 full beds each, and Room four has 1 queen bed.
Last updated December 10 at 11:57pm
1 Unit Available
3000 E GULF BLVD.
3000 Gulf Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
Beachfront condo with spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico. Large balcony to view the sunset or sunrise. A 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo fully furnished. Beautifully decorated with a spacious kitchen.