620 Beach Blvd
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

620 Beach Blvd

620 Beach Boulevard · (956) 500-0507
Location

620 Beach Boulevard, Laguna Vista, TX 78578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3405 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
WATERFRONT FURNISHED LEASE AVAILABLE RESIDENCE w/Equipped Efficiency detached Apartment Rental, guest room, maid or nanny room and private pool courtyard all year round. Your Investment provides Likes and Loves with a full Ground Floor Waterfront View in the Master Bedroom, a waterfront balcony view upstairs guest bedrooms and a waterfront view entertainment family room. Whether it is a family venue, corporate event, movie night or a romantic dinner; this luxury home provides a daily Sunrise and Sunset on the Laguna Madre. Enjoy your private fishing pier and boat dock dawn to dusk.Laguna Vista Golf Course Community Available. Tenant pays all utilities, pool, yard maintenance. No pets allowed inside home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Beach Blvd have any available units?
620 Beach Blvd has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 620 Beach Blvd have?
Some of 620 Beach Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Beach Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
620 Beach Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Beach Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 620 Beach Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Vista.
Does 620 Beach Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 620 Beach Blvd does offer parking.
Does 620 Beach Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Beach Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Beach Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 620 Beach Blvd has a pool.
Does 620 Beach Blvd have accessible units?
No, 620 Beach Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Beach Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Beach Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Beach Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Beach Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
