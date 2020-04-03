620 Beach Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

WATERFRONT FURNISHED LEASE AVAILABLE RESIDENCE w/Equipped Efficiency detached Apartment Rental, guest room, maid or nanny room and private pool courtyard all year round. Your Investment provides Likes and Loves with a full Ground Floor Waterfront View in the Master Bedroom, a waterfront balcony view upstairs guest bedrooms and a waterfront view entertainment family room. Whether it is a family venue, corporate event, movie night or a romantic dinner; this luxury home provides a daily Sunrise and Sunset on the Laguna Madre. Enjoy your private fishing pier and boat dock dawn to dusk.Laguna Vista Golf Course Community Available. Tenant pays all utilities, pool, yard maintenance. No pets allowed inside home.