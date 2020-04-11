All apartments in Kilgore
3510 Garland Rd

3510 Garland Road · (903) 420-4909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3510 Garland Road, Kilgore, TX 75662

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

County Living with City Convenience! - Property Id: 287202

This house was updated just 2 years ago, but it's been lived in for a few years, so it's no longer “perfect”. We are offering this house on our RENT TO OWN program or with OWNER FINANCING if you have $10,000 to put down (payments would be a little lower).

This is a 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a large fenced in the back yard on almost 1/2 an acre! It is conveniently located near the new 289 Bypass in Kilgore, TX just off Dudley Road. It is in Rusk County, outside of the city limits.

This house has vinyl plank flooring ( for easy cleaning) and carpet in the bedrooms! It has ceiling fans in the living room and bedroom, updated lighting, window unit for 4th bedroom. The house has central air and heat, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher!

Rental Terms
• Rent: $1,250
• Security Deposit: $1,250

No cats allowed unless you owner finance, then bring any pets you want!
Dogs allowed, no breed restrictions with $25 per pet monthly fee (no monthly pet fee if you are owner financing!)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287202
Property Id 287202

(RLNE5811930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Garland Rd have any available units?
3510 Garland Rd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3510 Garland Rd have?
Some of 3510 Garland Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Garland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Garland Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Garland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Garland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Garland Rd offer parking?
No, 3510 Garland Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3510 Garland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Garland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Garland Rd have a pool?
No, 3510 Garland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Garland Rd have accessible units?
No, 3510 Garland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Garland Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 Garland Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 Garland Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3510 Garland Rd has units with air conditioning.
