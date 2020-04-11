3510 Garland Rd

Amenities

County Living with City Convenience! - Property Id: 287202



This house was updated just 2 years ago, but it's been lived in for a few years, so it's no longer “perfect”. We are offering this house on our RENT TO OWN program or with OWNER FINANCING if you have $10,000 to put down (payments would be a little lower).



This is a 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a large fenced in the back yard on almost 1/2 an acre! It is conveniently located near the new 289 Bypass in Kilgore, TX just off Dudley Road. It is in Rusk County, outside of the city limits.



This house has vinyl plank flooring ( for easy cleaning) and carpet in the bedrooms! It has ceiling fans in the living room and bedroom, updated lighting, window unit for 4th bedroom. The house has central air and heat, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher!



• Rent: $1,250

• Security Deposit: $1,250



No cats allowed unless you owner finance, then bring any pets you want!

Dogs allowed, no breed restrictions with $25 per pet monthly fee (no monthly pet fee if you are owner financing!)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287202

