apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM
34 Apartments under $900 for rent in Kemah, TX
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
15 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.
Results within 1 mile of Kemah
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
36 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of Kemah
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
22 Units Available
Clear Lake
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
8 Units Available
Nassau Bay
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
42 Units Available
Webster
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Webster
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$866
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Constellation Pointe
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$701
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1152 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
7 Units Available
Bay Park
3520 Nasa Pkwy, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
877 sqft
Recently renovated units feature new hardwood floors, new carpet, new appliances, new tubs with tile surrounds and other upgrades. Dogs and cats allowed. Property includes gym, pool and business center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
6 Units Available
Banyan Bay
5601 FM 517 Rd E, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$829
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Banyan Bay Apartments in Dickinson, you'll find beautiful, pet-friendly, apartments for rent close to League City! Located just thirty minutes south of Houston proper, 10 minutes west of Kemah and 20 minutes north of Galveston Island.
Results within 10 miles of Kemah
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 04:10pm
5 Units Available
Clear Lake
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
889 sqft
Property located near campus. Remodeled units have access to a pool and jacuzzi.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Clear Lake
El Dorado View Apartments
240 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
849 sqft
Nine unique floor plans in these one and two bedroom homes. In-unit laundry, patio/balcony, and newly renovated spaces make living between Houston and Galveston special. Near NASA and University of Houston-Clear Lake.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Clear Lake
Barringer Square
623 Barringer Ln, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
954 sqft
Apartment amenities include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and kitchen pantry. Community features exclusive pet area, pools, playground and picnic area with grilling stations. Located off of I45, close to Baybrook Mall.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
$
45 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
15 Units Available
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
900 sqft
Close to Atkinson Island Wildlife Park, Morgan's Point and Sylvan Beach. Pet-friendly property includes parking, gym and pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Apartments have large closets, pantry and private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$688
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Clear Lake
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
883 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in contemporary style, including air conditioner, fireplace, walk-in closets and scenic patio or balcony. Conveniently located to nightlife, shopping and University of Houston - Clear Lake.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
19 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$752
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1175 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
49 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Haven on Buoy
15902 Highway 3, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature huge and roomy floor plans. Close proximity to many great locations.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
17 Units Available
Webster
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Clear Lake
McAlister
450 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1050 sqft
Prime location in Webster with easy access to Highway 3 and Houston via Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with A/C, hardwood floors, and modern renovations. Community is pet-friendly with sparkling pool for all tenants.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
4 Units Available
Lakewood
2410 24th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood in Texas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
20 Units Available
Clear Lake
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
991 sqft
Prime location near shopping, a police station, and great schools. Smaller community with quite a few long-term residents. Waterscapes found throughout the complex. Even NASA is nearby, and residents have a nice view if a spaceship takes off.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
16 Units Available
Clear Lake
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$925
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$772
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
