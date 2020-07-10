/
apartments with washer dryer
17 Apartments for rent in Hitchcock, TX with washer-dryer
9 Units Available
The Life at Emerald Oaks
7440 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Emerald Oaks, located in Hitchcock, TX. Our spacious apartment homes were designed with you in mind! We are delighted to offer six floor plan options with one, two, and three bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Hitchcock
$
26 Units Available
Pirates Cove
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1071 sqft
Affordable residential community within walking distance of the beach. Interior upgrades include raised panel cabinets, faux wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, and stainless steel appliances.
15 Units Available
Campeche Cove
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,173
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1466 sqft
All units updated with granite countertops and other amenities. Residents host community-binding events very often using the on-site pool, clubhouse, and sand volleyball court as possible venues.
$
4 Units Available
Bay Colony
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1174 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
15 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
886 sqft
Modern kitchens feature updated appliances. Pristine landscaping surrounds a resort-style pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly, with no weight restrictions on dogs. Immediate access to Emmett F Lowry Expressway.
5 Units Available
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Galveston Island, the Clear Lake area, and the Kemah Waterfront through the nearby Highway 146. Very close proximity to nearby shops, dining, and parks.
Results within 10 miles of Hitchcock
$
31 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
15 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
27 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
12 Units Available
Clear Creek Crossing
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
18 Units Available
Beacon Lakes Apartments
555 FM Rd 646, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1168 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors define the inside, while an on-site gym, coffee bar, and private patios and balconies are showcased outside. Designated picnic areas are available. Beacon Lakes Golf Club only steps away.
20 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,206
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1507 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
20 Units Available
Lasker Park
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N, Galveston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1295 sqft
In the heart of Galveston Island just blocks from Seawall Boulevard and the Galveston pier, a 1930s Marine Corps hospital was transformed into charming apartments. Recently renovated interiors feature upgraded cabinets and granite counters.
1 Unit Available
Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes
1455 Louisiana Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Kemah and Clear Lake. Also close to Galveston Bay, with its many boutiques and seafront restaurants. Floor plans feature 9-foot ceilings, full-view patio or balcony doors, granite countertops and luxurious bathrooms.
6 Units Available
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes
1450 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1429 sqft
Located near some of League City's most popular attractions, including Space Center Houston and Armand Bayou Nature Center. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, island kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
2 Units Available
Oak Park Village
201 Oak Park Drive, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Park Village in Alvin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Morgan Oaks
877 East House Street, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1172 sqft
At Morgan Oaks Apartments we offer all the apartment living options you need to create a lifestyle you love. With our one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments homes, you are sure to find something to fit your needs.
