Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Groves, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Groves apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
12 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.
Results within 5 miles of Groves
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
42 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
2 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
15 Units Available
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1032 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3844 Procter St
3844 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1668 sqft
COMING SOON/NOT SHOWING YET!!! Rent $900.00 Deposit $900.00 3/1 single family home in Port Arthur. Home features lovely arched entries, ten foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Has washer/dryer hookups. Tenant pays all utilities: electricity and water.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Louise
1015 Louise Dr, Nederland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2103 sqft
Well maintained home in one of Nederland's most established neighborhoods. In Nederland ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in price of rent.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3116 Callaway
3116 Callaway Dr, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
3116 Callaway - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Nederland near Helena Avenue. This home has tile, carpet, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
2722 Ruth Lane
2722 Ruth Ln, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1959 sqft
This offers large rooms formal dining and sitting area,living room with a fire place,kitchenette,large 2 car garage. Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Results within 10 miles of Groves
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
8 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
2 Bedrooms
$870
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2275 Beverly St
2275 Beverly Street, Bridge City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1233 sqft
NOW SHOWING!!! Rent $1100.00 Deposit $1100.00 4 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Bridge City (BCISD). Newly updated with wood look tile floor in all the bedrooms and freshly painted. Washer/Dryer Hookups.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2106 Cashmere Ave
2106 Cashmere Ave, Port Arthur, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful remodeled home by the lake. This home offers 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms,master bedroom with costume bath down stairs and three bedrooms and two baths up stairs ,living area,work out room,study or the kids play room.
City Guide for Groves, TX

If you're a fan of pecans, you'll be a fan of Groves, Texas.

Nestled on the Gulf coast of Texas, just across Sabine Lake from Louisiana, Groves is really a suburb of the Port Arthur area. A pleasant, hard-working community, the streets of Groves are lined with pecan trees that are celebrated at the yearly Texas Pecan Festival. While it is a bit of a commuter town, there is still a good sense of being neighborly, and residents tend to spend a lot of time with each other, even with the attractions of Port Arthur and Houston easily accessible. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Groves, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Groves apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

