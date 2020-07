Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful farmhouse situated just a couple miles outside of town. Lovely wrap around covered porches with views that go for miles. 3 bedroom and 2 bath with a 2 car garage. Master has 2 walk-in closets and dual sinks. Two living areas, formal dining, and breakfast nook. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and separate utility room with washer & dryer.