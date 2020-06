Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport range refrigerator

we have a 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms apartment available.



We Accept Housing

1 year lease

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Washer and Dryer.

Pets Allowed: 15 lbs or less - $250 Pet Fee (Nun-Refundable)

Parking Type: Carport



Nearby schools include:

De la vina Elementary School

B L Garza Middle School

Edinburg High School



Rent: $750

Deposit: $500

Application Fee: $35

(checks background and credit)



For more information or to set up an appointment, please visit us at: mcallenpropertymanagementinc.com

or call us at: (956) 790-0011



PMI OFFICE HOURS:

Monday - Friday: 9am-5:30pm

Saturday: By appointment

Sunday: Closed