Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

The Residence at Edinburg

4590 S Professional Dr · (956) 275-2956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1207 · Avail. Jul 25

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Unit 1306 · Avail. Aug 7

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Unit 1201 · Avail. Aug 7

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6307 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residence at Edinburg.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet access
online portal
package receiving
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area. Brand New and awaiting your presence, you can live just minutes away from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and South Texas College. Residents will be seconds away from Expressway I69 and US-83 Highway .Our residents have the convenience of being only minutes from major employers, restaurants and downtown Edinburg and McAllen. Our residents also can enjoy being close to local salons, spas, and shopping. Whether it is close proximity to local businesses or the convenience of having desired amenities within walking distance, The Residence at Edinburg offers something for everyone. With the great location and all the luxury amenities you will be the envy of all your friends and family when you rent your one or two bedroom apartment. At The Residence at Edinburg, our unique floorplans were designed with you in mind. You will find all that enhances life at your fingertips with high-end finishes and the utmost attention to every detail. The Residence at Edinburg gives you a unique community atmosphere, unlike the other communities in the area , our large open floorplans feature chef-style kitchens with fully equipped General Electric appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Kitchens overlook our huge living rooms that are great for entertaining your friends and family. You will have plenty of storage for all your precious belongings with your spacious walk-in closets. You also can enjoy a cup of coffee or glass of wine on your private balcony or patio. Words cant describe all there is to see, so it is worth the visit. It is resort-style, luxury apartment livingevery day. With a plethora of exceptional amenities, incredible service by our dedicated staff and a convenient location to all The Rio Grande Valley has to offer, you will love coming home to The Residence at Edinburg! So stop looking and start living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $45, Couple: $55
Deposit: $250-$350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, carport: $25/month, garage: $85/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Residence at Edinburg have any available units?
The Residence at Edinburg has 7 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Residence at Edinburg have?
Some of The Residence at Edinburg's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residence at Edinburg currently offering any rent specials?
The Residence at Edinburg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Residence at Edinburg pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residence at Edinburg is pet friendly.
Does The Residence at Edinburg offer parking?
Yes, The Residence at Edinburg offers parking.
Does The Residence at Edinburg have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Residence at Edinburg offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residence at Edinburg have a pool?
Yes, The Residence at Edinburg has a pool.
Does The Residence at Edinburg have accessible units?
No, The Residence at Edinburg does not have accessible units.
Does The Residence at Edinburg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residence at Edinburg has units with dishwashers.
Does The Residence at Edinburg have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Residence at Edinburg has units with air conditioning.

