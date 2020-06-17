All apartments in Edinburg
Last updated June 15 2020

4307 W La Guardia Ln

4307 Guardia Avenue · (955) 627-5506
Location

4307 Guardia Avenue, Edinburg, TX 78539

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 1 · Avail. now

$690

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
SUMMER IS NEAR SPECIAL! MOVE IN NOW GET 1 WEEK FREE!!

ONLY 1 LEFT
Call us during regular business hours easy to see!

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for a low rent and deposit. Washer, dryer, fridge and stove included in the unit. Carport Parking. We are pet friendly with a low pet fee. Great location, South Edinburg - Uptown McAllen Area just minutes from Mcallen. Great Schools, shopping centers and much much more. Call today today to set up your next viewing. Lowest price in the community a must see! Freshly painted. Perfect private layout a very unique floorplan. Make this your long term home!

Spacious units at Sprague and 10th make one your home with dining and living room areas plus additional bedrooms with spacious closets. Freshly painted, great floor-plan! Love this location close to Everything!!! We have great maintenance and customer service available.
...all lighting, fans and paint where carefully selected with great taste for you to enjoy!

TEXT ONLY
956-340-5518 / 956-342-1023

EASY TO LEASE!
RENT NOW RGV
Office 8am-6pm 956 627 5506
Text Cell : 956-340-5518 or 956-342-1023
1007 Sycamore Ave
McAllen, TX 78501
____________________________________________________________
To qualify bring your Texas DL or ID, One month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record, Criminal Background Check, No Felonies.

This units are NOT with Section 8. Call the office if interested in other units for Housing or Section 8 programs.

(RLNE3967033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 W La Guardia Ln have any available units?
4307 W La Guardia Ln has a unit available for $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4307 W La Guardia Ln have?
Some of 4307 W La Guardia Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 W La Guardia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4307 W La Guardia Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 W La Guardia Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4307 W La Guardia Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4307 W La Guardia Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4307 W La Guardia Ln does offer parking.
Does 4307 W La Guardia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4307 W La Guardia Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 W La Guardia Ln have a pool?
No, 4307 W La Guardia Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4307 W La Guardia Ln have accessible units?
No, 4307 W La Guardia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 W La Guardia Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4307 W La Guardia Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4307 W La Guardia Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4307 W La Guardia Ln has units with air conditioning.
