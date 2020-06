Amenities

Spacious home offers 4 bed, 3 bath. With more than 2453 square feet of living space, attached 2 car garage in a Gated subdivision, quiet family friendly neighborhood with a spacious backyard.. Interior features include wood flooring throughout, comfortably sized bedrooms. Great size family room, kitchen, breakfast bar, and granite counter tops. Home is in close proximity to H-E-B, Restaurants, Crunch Gym is at the entrance of the subdivision also, Golds Gym is right down the road.