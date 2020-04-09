All apartments in Edinburg
2704 Phoenix St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

2704 Phoenix St

2704 West Phoenix Street · (956) 627-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2704 West Phoenix Street, Edinburg, TX 78541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2 Story town home available in the heart of Edinburg!!! A great gated community for any family!! These homes have large private patios and the greenest grass! Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath town home!! These town homes have open concept living areas for any decor and furniture!!

MOVE IN RENT ONLY!!!!

3 BEDROOMS / 2.5 BATHS
RENT $1,000/ DEP $600
+ $50 MONTHLY FOR SWIMMING POOL PRIVILEGES

2 CAR GARAGE
LARGE PRIVATE PATIOS
GATED COMMUNITY
ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED
WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED
NO LIGHT OR WATER UTILITIES INCLUDED
PET FRIENDLY! ASK FOR RESTRICTIONS AND ONE TIME FEE!

EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506

TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501

To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).

(RLNE5592150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Phoenix St have any available units?
2704 Phoenix St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2704 Phoenix St have?
Some of 2704 Phoenix St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Phoenix St currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Phoenix St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Phoenix St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 Phoenix St is pet friendly.
Does 2704 Phoenix St offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Phoenix St does offer parking.
Does 2704 Phoenix St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2704 Phoenix St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Phoenix St have a pool?
Yes, 2704 Phoenix St has a pool.
Does 2704 Phoenix St have accessible units?
No, 2704 Phoenix St does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Phoenix St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Phoenix St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 Phoenix St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2704 Phoenix St does not have units with air conditioning.
