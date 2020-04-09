2704 Phoenix St

Amenities
2 Story town home available in the heart of Edinburg!!! A great gated community for any family!! These homes have large private patios and the greenest grass! Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath town home!! These town homes have open concept living areas for any decor and furniture!!
MOVE IN RENT ONLY!!!!
3 BEDROOMS / 2.5 BATHS
RENT $1,000/ DEP $600
+ $50 MONTHLY FOR SWIMMING POOL PRIVILEGES
2 CAR GARAGE
LARGE PRIVATE PATIOS
GATED COMMUNITY
ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED
WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED
NO LIGHT OR WATER UTILITIES INCLUDED
PET FRIENDLY! ASK FOR RESTRICTIONS AND ONE TIME FEE!
EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506
TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501
To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).
