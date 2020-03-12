Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking stainless steel range refrigerator

Actual Address: 1409 TAMPA ST EDINBURG, TX 78541



MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!!!



3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHS



RENT $800/ DEP $600



Move into these amazing units in Edinburg, TX!Located near UTRGV and the expressway for easy access to great restauranta, entertainment centers and more! Do not miss out on making this unit yours today! All stainless steel kitchen appliances included (refrigerator, stove) washer and dryer included as well!



This unit is pet friendly! restrictions and fees may apply.



EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY



RENT NOW RGV



956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506



TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023



rentnowrgv@gmail.com



1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501



Ask about our options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and Apartments.



To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two months proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).



(RLNE5667702)