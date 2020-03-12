All apartments in Edinburg
Find more places like 1409 Tampa St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edinburg, TX
/
1409 Tampa St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1409 Tampa St

1409 North Tampa Street · (955) 627-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edinburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1409 North Tampa Street, Edinburg, TX 78541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $800 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Actual Address: 1409 TAMPA ST EDINBURG, TX 78541

MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!!!

3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHS

RENT $800/ DEP $600

Move into these amazing units in Edinburg, TX!Located near UTRGV and the expressway for easy access to great restauranta, entertainment centers and more! Do not miss out on making this unit yours today! All stainless steel kitchen appliances included (refrigerator, stove) washer and dryer included as well!

washer and dryer included

kitchen appliances includes

assigned covered parking
This unit is pet friendly! restrictions and fees may apply.

EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY

RENT NOW RGV

956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506

TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501

____________________________________________________________

Ask about our options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and Apartments.

To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two months proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).

(RLNE5667702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Tampa St have any available units?
1409 Tampa St has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1409 Tampa St have?
Some of 1409 Tampa St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Tampa St currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Tampa St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Tampa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Tampa St is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Tampa St offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Tampa St does offer parking.
Does 1409 Tampa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 Tampa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Tampa St have a pool?
No, 1409 Tampa St does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Tampa St have accessible units?
No, 1409 Tampa St does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Tampa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Tampa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Tampa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Tampa St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1409 Tampa St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive
Edinburg, TX 78539
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr
Edinburg, TX 78539
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr
Edinburg, TX 78539

Similar Pages

Edinburg 1 BedroomsEdinburg 2 Bedrooms
Edinburg Apartments with ParkingEdinburg Apartments with Pool
Edinburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMcAllen, TXMission, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity