1305 S. MADDOX AVE 15

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

1301 MADDOX - Property Id: 70352



REMODELED APARTMENT,FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW TILE FLOOR IN ALL ROOMS. WITH VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN. LARGE BED ROOMS ,DINNING ROOM. WALKING CLOSET. WASHER DRYER HOOK UP. ALL BILLS PAID AVAILABLE UP ON REQUEST. ADD ADDITIONAL $ 175.00 ON THE BASE PRICE. DEPOSIT ONLY 299. ONE RENT PAY ALL YOUR UTILITY. WE HAVE WEEKLY MONTHLY PARTIALLY FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE WITH ON SELECTED UNITS. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL SCHOOLS,SHOPPING, AMARILLO COLLEGE,YMCA,GROCERY STORE.24 HOUR MAINTENANCE SERVICE. COIN LAUNDRY ON SITE. ALL APARTMENTS WITH CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT. . PARK IN FRONT OF YOUR HOUSE. ONLY ONE FLOOR. LOTS OF PARKING IN FRONT AND REAR OF YOUR UNITS. LOTS OF YARD TO HAVE WEEKEND FAMILY BARBECUE. ALL CHURCHES ARE VERY CLOSE OR WALKING DISTANCE

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70352

Property Id 70352



(RLNE5755921)