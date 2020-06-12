Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:44 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Dumas, TX

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1205 S. maddox ave apt 33
1205 S Maddox Ave, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
JASMINE APARTMENTS MADDOX AVE - Property Id: 69577 PET FRIENDLY AND QUIET COMMUNITY EMAIL -JASMINEAPTS2@GMAIL.COM OFFICE-806-935-3722 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69577 Property Id 69577 (RLNE5756130)

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1305 S. MADDOX AVE 15
1305 S Maddox Ave, Dumas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$575
779 sqft
1301 MADDOX - Property Id: 70352 REMODELED APARTMENT,FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW TILE FLOOR IN ALL ROOMS. WITH VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN. LARGE BED ROOMS ,DINNING ROOM. WALKING CLOSET. WASHER DRYER HOOK UP.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1725 E 1st ST
1725 East 1st Street, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
716 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1725 - Property Id: 69413 Email jasmineapts2@gmail.com phone 806-935-3722 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69413 Property Id 69413 (RLNE5756074)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1316 Bruce ave 44
1316 Bruce Ave, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
604 sqft
MADDOX AVE - Property Id: 69901 PET FRIENDLY AND QUIET COMMUNITY EMAIL- jasmineapts2@gmail.com PHONE-806-935-3722 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69901 Property Id 69901 (RLNE5756131)

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1312 BRUCE AVE APT 46
1312 Bruce Ave, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
604 sqft
1312 BRUCE AVE APT #46 - Property Id: 76888 806-922-7221 806-935-3722 REMODELED APARTMENT,FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW TILE FLOOR IN ALL ROOMS. WITH VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN. LARGE BED ROOMS ,DINNING ROOM. WALKING CLOSET. WASHER DRYER HOOK UP.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1801 E 1ST 5
1801 East 1st Street, Dumas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
1140 sqft
1801 E 1ST ST - Property Id: 70346 REMODELED APARTMENT,FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW TILE FLOOR IN ALL ROOMS. WITH VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN. LARGE BED ROOMS ,DINNING ROOM. WALKING CLOSET. WASHER DRYER HOOK UP.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1317 maddox ave
1317 S Maddox Ave, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
779 sqft
1317 maddox - Property Id: 69425 Email- jasmineapts2@gmail.com phone -806-935-3722 PET FRIENDLY QUIET COMMUNITY Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69425 Property Id 69425 (RLNE5771213)

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 plum ave 15
100 Plum Avenue, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
$555
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
100 PLUM AVE - Property Id: 70348 REMODELED APARTMENT,FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW TILE FLOOR IN ALL ROOMS. WITH VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN. LARGE BED ROOMS ,DINNING ROOM. WALKING CLOSET. WASHER DRYER HOOK UP.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1406 E 1ST 10
1406 East 1st Street, Dumas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
1140 sqft
1406 E 1ST - Property Id: 70347 PET FRIENDLY AND QUIET COMMUNITY EMAIL- jasmineapts2@gmail.com PHONE-806-935-3722 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70347 Property Id 70347 (RLNE5755953)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dumas?
The average rent price for Dumas rentals listed on Apartment List is $570.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Dumas?
Some of the colleges located in the Dumas area include Amarillo College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Dumas?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dumas from include Amarillo.

