Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:44 AM
9 Apartments for rent in Dumas, TX📍
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1205 S. maddox ave apt 33
1205 S Maddox Ave, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
JASMINE APARTMENTS MADDOX AVE - Property Id: 69577 PET FRIENDLY AND QUIET COMMUNITY EMAIL -JASMINEAPTS2@GMAIL.COM OFFICE-806-935-3722 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69577 Property Id 69577 (RLNE5756130)
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1305 S. MADDOX AVE 15
1305 S Maddox Ave, Dumas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$575
779 sqft
1301 MADDOX - Property Id: 70352 REMODELED APARTMENT,FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW TILE FLOOR IN ALL ROOMS. WITH VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN. LARGE BED ROOMS ,DINNING ROOM. WALKING CLOSET. WASHER DRYER HOOK UP.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1725 E 1st ST
1725 East 1st Street, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
716 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1725 - Property Id: 69413 Email jasmineapts2@gmail.com phone 806-935-3722 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69413 Property Id 69413 (RLNE5756074)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1316 Bruce ave 44
1316 Bruce Ave, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
604 sqft
MADDOX AVE - Property Id: 69901 PET FRIENDLY AND QUIET COMMUNITY EMAIL- jasmineapts2@gmail.com PHONE-806-935-3722 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69901 Property Id 69901 (RLNE5756131)
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1312 BRUCE AVE APT 46
1312 Bruce Ave, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
604 sqft
1312 BRUCE AVE APT #46 - Property Id: 76888 806-922-7221 806-935-3722 REMODELED APARTMENT,FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW TILE FLOOR IN ALL ROOMS. WITH VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN. LARGE BED ROOMS ,DINNING ROOM. WALKING CLOSET. WASHER DRYER HOOK UP.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1801 E 1ST 5
1801 East 1st Street, Dumas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
1140 sqft
1801 E 1ST ST - Property Id: 70346 REMODELED APARTMENT,FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW TILE FLOOR IN ALL ROOMS. WITH VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN. LARGE BED ROOMS ,DINNING ROOM. WALKING CLOSET. WASHER DRYER HOOK UP.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1317 maddox ave
1317 S Maddox Ave, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
779 sqft
1317 maddox - Property Id: 69425 Email- jasmineapts2@gmail.com phone -806-935-3722 PET FRIENDLY QUIET COMMUNITY Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69425 Property Id 69425 (RLNE5771213)
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 plum ave 15
100 Plum Avenue, Dumas, TX
1 Bedroom
$555
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
100 PLUM AVE - Property Id: 70348 REMODELED APARTMENT,FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW TILE FLOOR IN ALL ROOMS. WITH VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN. LARGE BED ROOMS ,DINNING ROOM. WALKING CLOSET. WASHER DRYER HOOK UP.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1406 E 1ST 10
1406 East 1st Street, Dumas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
1140 sqft
1406 E 1ST - Property Id: 70347 PET FRIENDLY AND QUIET COMMUNITY EMAIL- jasmineapts2@gmail.com PHONE-806-935-3722 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70347 Property Id 70347 (RLNE5755953)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dumas rentals listed on Apartment List is $570.
Some of the colleges located in the Dumas area include Amarillo College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dumas from include Amarillo.