Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool new construction

An amazing BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION available IMMEDIATELY!!! Open floor plan concept with dark flooring and new carpet throughout home. Nice backyard with covered patio. Home has high ceilings with fans and plenty of storage thru home. Masterbed has beautiful master bath with Jack & Jill sinks, separate shower and garden tub with walk in closets. ***NO PET DEPOSITS ARE REQUIRED!!**Ask me about our NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM!!!