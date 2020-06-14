/
1 bedroom apartments
149 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cinco Ranch, TX
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cinco Ranch
15 Units Available
Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy, Cinco Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
796 sqft
Close to I-10 and Katy Mills Mall. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Each home includes a full-sized washer and dryer, and attached garage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
31 Units Available
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
774 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cinco Ranch
20 Units Available
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
803 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Memorial Parkway
41 Units Available
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
649 sqft
Amenities for active living - track, indoor and outdoor sport courts, fitness center with cardio and strength machines. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Five minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Mason Center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
43 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
747 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
807 sqft
Gorgeous pet-friendly units with granite-style countertops, cherry wood cabinetry and brushed nickel hardware. Ample storage areas and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, heated spa and sun deck. Minutes from I-10 and Park Ten.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
826 sqft
Airy homes with nine-foot ceilings. Large movie room with projector and theater-style seating for over twenty. Resort-style pool with water features and sunshelf.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
31 Units Available
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
798 sqft
Spacious homes flooded with natural light. Resort-stlye pool with sun shelf, island table. DVD/Video library available to residents. Less than a mile to George Bush/Eldridge Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
733 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Located in prestigious Katy, Texas, we offer an abundance of lifestyle conveniences and charm. Embrace the sense of community that Katy and Cornerstone Ranch is known for as you enjoy towering 9ft.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
31 Units Available
Sorrel Grand Parkway
1660 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
916 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, game room, gym, and media center. Right off Grand Parkway. Easy access to leading schools and prime shopping and dining venues.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
802 sqft
Clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, media room and pool table on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining venues, medical facilities and entertainment spots.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
738 sqft
Pet-friendly community that has two on-site pet parks. Select apartments even have fenced-in yards. All tenants have access to two swimming pools. Part of the Cinco Ranch School District.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated April 21 at 10:40pm
$
Contact for Availability
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
Your search for a fantastic one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment in Katy is over. Broadstone Grand Parkway offers nine different floor plan options for apartment homes conveniently located in the heart of the city.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
41 Units Available
San Remo
1502 Partnership Way, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
781 sqft
Welcome to San RemoKatys newest apartment community! Built by Sueba USA, San Remo features unrivaled community amenities and stylish, sophisticated apartment homes. At San Remo, you will find both luxury and convenience.
Verified
1 of 79
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
45 Units Available
Broadstone Market Station
24002 Colonial Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
795 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
34 Units Available
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
674 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring private yards, in-unit laundry and built-in desks. Amenities include a pool, a grilling areas and running trails. Just west of Houston with access to I-10 and Grand Parkway 99.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Addicks - Park Ten
56 Units Available
Reserve by the Lake
18600 S Parkview Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
821 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area just minutes from I-10 in the highly regarded Katy School District. Gated community with a wading pool and tot lot plus a fully equipped health and wellness club.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
35 Units Available
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
828 sqft
The Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments in Katy, TX are Texas living at its best, with hardwood floors, open kitchens and charming stone-finished exteriors with a resort-style pool for lounging.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
22 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
755 sqft
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
22 Units Available
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
809 sqft
Pet-friendly with a well maintained fenced dog park. Luxurious studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with on-site pools and BBQ. Conveniently located near shopping centers like Kroger and Walmart. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
17 Units Available
Deseo At Grand Mission
19002 Mission Park Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
786 sqft
Outdoor kitchen with grills and seating under pergola. Grassy dog park with trees, shade canopy. Comfortable homes with vinyl wood flooring and walk-in closets with every bedroom. Less than a half mile to Westpark Tollway.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Addicks - Park Ten
26 Units Available
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,086
822 sqft
Conveniently located near Memorial City Mall, Katy Mills Mall and Town & Country. Granite countertops, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans. Property offers residents, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and internet cafe. E-payment and 24-hour maintenance.
