2 bed 2 bath apartments
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Central Gardens, TX
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1032 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to
8601 Willow Bend Ct
8601 Willow Bend Ct, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2440 sqft
Beautifully arranged and very spacious garden home close to business's and shopping.
Calder Place
Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living.
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
958 sqft
Community has a courtyard, pool, and water cascade. Apartments have spacious closets and kitchens with pass-through bars. Neighborhood offers amenities that include a post office, schools, and restaurants.
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
954 sqft
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.
2229 Procter Street
2229 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1320 sqft
2229 Procter - **$200 off the 1st full month's rent!** This old time charm is located in Port Arthur near Civic Park. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms with a utility room that has washer and dryer connections.
5691 Calder Avenue
5691 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1698 sqft
WELCOME HOME! This beautiful totally renovated and spacious brick home is located in the West End of Beaumont. This home offers tall ceilings with skylights, windows galore, built-in bookshelves, and cabinets giving you an abundance of storage space.