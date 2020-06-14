/
1 bedroom apartments
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canyon, TX
2710 8th Ave
2710 8th Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$475
Available 07/01/20 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Apartment near WTAMU - Property Id: 299444 This apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood, close to the park and to the West Texas A&M Campus! Included is the fridge and stove, and the water is paid! This unit is
2611 6th Ave
2611 6th Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$475
1 Bed/ 1 Bath Near WTAMU Campus - Property Id: 297879 This unique, adorable apartment, situated in a quiet neighborhood, is within 4 blocks of WTAMU.
2608 2nd Ave
2608 2nd Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
Modern 1 Bedroom Apartment Near WTAMU - Property Id: 227956 Modern, spacious newly remodeled apartment steps from WTAMU campus. This apartment features cool brick walls, a balcony, and stained concrete floors throughout.
5 Southridge - 2
5 Southridge Drive, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
Great Location in Hunsley Hills. Wonderful Open Floor Plan with a Large Walk-In Closet. Washer and Dryer are provided in the apartment. Water, Sewer, and Trash are included with your rent. NO Pets and NO Smoking Residential, Multi-Family.
506 4th St
506 4th Street, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
Newly updated, central HVAC, granite counters, updated bathroom. Landlord pays water & maintains yard. Offered by Lyons Realty
805 8th Ave
805 8th Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
Available 05/01/20 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Near WT - Property Id: 254407 Adorable apartment located in a quiet neighborhood, close to WT and the park! Central heating and air, hardwood floors, and a gas stove.
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
832 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
671 sqft
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$435
This community features three swimming pools, high-speed internet and luxury interiors in a tranquil setting. Located in the Amarillo school district, your new home is pet-friendly with easy access to modern conveniences.
