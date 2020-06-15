107 Hickory

Amenities

Available Now! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Bullard ISD - Available Now! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home in Bullard ISD. This home features a large living area that offers a corner fireplace for those cold winter evenings. Open floor plan leads you to a very large kitchen with center island, wonderful eat in dining area, plenty of counter and cabinet space along with a nice pantry. Great size master suite features garden tub, separate shower, large walk in closet and double sinks. You will really enjoy your outdoor space in this large fenced in backyard.



Oven/Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher included. Tenant to bring own Fridge and Washer/Dryer.



This property is currently set up on a Rently Self Touring Lock box so that prospects can tour at their own convenience. Visit Rently.com to set up an account for showings.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



Owner is a licensed Realtor in Texas.



(RLNE4292204)