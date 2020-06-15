All apartments in Bullard
Find more places like 107 Hickory.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bullard, TX
/
107 Hickory
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

107 Hickory

107 Hickory Rd · (903) 705-6587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bullard
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

107 Hickory Rd, Bullard, TX 75757

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 Hickory · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1663 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available Now! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Bullard ISD - Available Now! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home in Bullard ISD. This home features a large living area that offers a corner fireplace for those cold winter evenings. Open floor plan leads you to a very large kitchen with center island, wonderful eat in dining area, plenty of counter and cabinet space along with a nice pantry. Great size master suite features garden tub, separate shower, large walk in closet and double sinks. You will really enjoy your outdoor space in this large fenced in backyard.

Oven/Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher included. Tenant to bring own Fridge and Washer/Dryer.

This property is currently set up on a Rently Self Touring Lock box so that prospects can tour at their own convenience. Visit Rently.com to set up an account for showings.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

Owner is a licensed Realtor in Texas.

(RLNE4292204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Hickory have any available units?
107 Hickory has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Hickory have?
Some of 107 Hickory's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Hickory currently offering any rent specials?
107 Hickory isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Hickory pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Hickory is pet friendly.
Does 107 Hickory offer parking?
Yes, 107 Hickory does offer parking.
Does 107 Hickory have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Hickory offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Hickory have a pool?
No, 107 Hickory does not have a pool.
Does 107 Hickory have accessible units?
No, 107 Hickory does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Hickory have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Hickory has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Hickory have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Hickory does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 107 Hickory?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bullard 3 BedroomsBullard Apartments with Garage
Bullard Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBullard Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bullard Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXPalestine, TX
Athens, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TX
Whitehouse, TXGrand Saline, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Trinity Valley Community CollegeKilgore College
The University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity