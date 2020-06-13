19 Apartments for rent in Brownsville, TX with balcony

Brownsville, Texas

Howdy, partner. Rumor has it you’re planning to saddle up and head on down to Brownsville, Texas, the “city on the border by the sea.” Wise move, future Lone Star leaser, if you have a hankering to live in a town where the cost of living is low. Think you got what it takes to call yourself a true Texan? Then read on, and you’ll be living the dream in Brownsville in no time… See more