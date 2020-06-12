23 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brownsville, TX

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
17 Units Available
Las Palmas Apartments
4200 Las Palmas Cir, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Las Palmas Apartment Homes, where youll find comfort and convenience in the heart of Brownsville, Texas.
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
10 Units Available
La Mansion Del Paso
2700 FM 802, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1079 sqft
Located near Interstate 69E and Portway Acres Park. Pet-friendly apartments feature relaxing community amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool and walking trails. Convenient apartment unit features include air conditioning, ceiling fans and dishwasher.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2100 W San Marcelo Blvd
2100 San Marcelo Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1118 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - Includes all utilities, and wireless Internet - All TVs have a Roku or are Smart Weekly or Monthly - More than 1100 sqft of living area - All tile (NO carpet) - Ceiling fans in every bedroom - Garage for 2 cars with automatic

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2901 CENTRAL BLVD.
2901 Central Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1175 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED! Beautiful new floors, freshly painted, great location! Upstairs unit... 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, with assigned parking right in front. Lease includes water, use of the Pool and Common Areas. Unit is in front of the pool.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
83 PALMAS LN.
83 Palmas Ln, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This fully furnished home sits in the middle of the Golf Course.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
205 CALLE AMISTOSA
205 Calle Amistosa, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1012 sqft
NICE AND SPACIOUS RECENTLY COMPLETELY REMODELED CONDO, GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER, NEW AC UNIT, PERFECT FOR A YOUNG FAMILY, RETIRED COUPLE OR STUDENTS, COVERED PARKING SPACE.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
600 Lakeside Blvd - 1A
600 Lakeside Blvd, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 600 Lakeside Blvd - 1A in Brownsville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2025 Old Port Isabel - 52
2025 Old Port Isabel Road, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
865 sqft
2025 Old Port Isabel Rd. Brownsville, Texas. Between Coffeeport and 802.

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
1909 Miramar
1909 Miramar Drive, Brownsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1260 sqft
Totally remodeled THIS YEAR private townhome with covered parking, with private fenced back area, covered patio, & storage building.
Results within 5 miles of Brownsville

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
907 Hallam Street - 4
907 Hallam Street, Laguna Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
1300 sqft
*RECENTLY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT* *New carpet upstairs* *New flooring in bathrooms* *New countertops and refinished cabinets in kitchen* *Fresh paint* Two-car garage! Spacious master bedroom with 100 sq. ft.

Last updated July 24 at 10:20pm
1 Unit Available
20 Augusta West
20 Augusta W, Laguna Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND QUIET SUBDIVISION ON THE GOLF COURSE, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE FULLY FURNISHED READY FOR A LONG TERM RENTAL. EASY TO SHOW $1300 PLUS ELECTRIC AND $1300 DEPOSIT
Results within 10 miles of Brownsville
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Valor at Harlingen
902 S Palm Court Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
960 sqft
Conveniently located near I-2 and I-69E. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with high ceilings, walk-in closets, patio/balconies and granite-like countertops. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and Internet cafe. Parking available for a fee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
17 Units Available
Reata Apartments
3102 Haine Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$930
1019 sqft
Welcome home to Reata Apartment Homes in Harlingen, Texas. We are conveniently located near state highways for a smooth commute to Corpus Christi, Brownsville and up the Rio Grande Valley.
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
2115 E Vinson Ave, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
867 sqft
Cornerstone Apartments has an ideal location on the north side of Harlingen, where casual elegance and comfort meet. Cornerstone offers quality living for those who prefer to relax quietly and those with an active lifestyle.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6314 Guinevere Drive
6314 Guinevere, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Mid-Century and Contemporary Modern Duplex Home 2 Bedroom / 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1618 Adkins Dr
1618 Adkins Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
. Great location and covered parking. New tile throughout and updated walk in shower. Freshly painted inside and out and large backyard area. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2523628)

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
107 E ACAPULCO ST.
107 E Acapulco St, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
992 sqft
Very nice ground floor condo 2/2, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance, unfurnished with stackable washer/dryer, pool and bbq area. Half block to the beach and walking distance to restaurants/shopping.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
107 Harbor Dr.
107 East Harbor Street, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
920 sqft
RESERVE THE SUMMER PEAK - GO Coastal JUNE JULY AUGUST Lease Available - Top Level Condo..Excellent Location! Approximately 400 feet to beach access & Margaritas Beach Bar & Grill.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
115 Amberjack St.
115 East Amberjack Street, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Centrally located, corner unit on South Padre Island. Perfect location for a local! 1/2 block from the beach and very close to entertainment district. Tenant pays electricity. Large bedrooms and large south facing balcony.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
109 Atol St.
109 West Atol Street, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
920 sqft
Newly built condos, near entertainment district and walking distances to beach. 2/2 very spacious and nicely furnished. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Tenant pays electric.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1616 Adkins Dr
1616 Adkins Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
. Great location and covered parking. New tile throughout and updated walk in shower. Freshly painted inside and out and large backyard area. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2523628)

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
2 Units Available
1624 Adkins Dr
1624 Adkins Dr, Harlingen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
1050 sqft
. Great location and covered parking. New tile throughout and updated walk in shower. Freshly painted inside and out and large backyard area. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2523628)

Last updated December 10 at 11:57pm
1 Unit Available
3000 E GULF BLVD.
3000 Gulf Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
Beachfront condo with spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico. Large balcony to view the sunset or sunrise. A 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo fully furnished. Beautifully decorated with a spacious kitchen.

June 2020 Brownsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Brownsville Rent Report. Brownsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brownsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Brownsville rents held steady over the past month

Brownsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Brownsville stand at $537 for a one-bedroom apartment and $696 for a two-bedroom. Brownsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Brownsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Brownsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Brownsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Brownsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Brownsville's median two-bedroom rent of $696 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Brownsville.
    • While Brownsville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Brownsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four-and-a-half times the price in Brownsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

