2360 Central Blvd. - 2360

Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning accessible carpet

This 2-story unit features, first-floor large reception desk and area, 2 offices, handicap bathroom, large open space leads to second-floor that features carpet flooring, open space leads to 4 private offices, bathroom, and storage closet. It includes water, trash, sewage, remodeling to suit tenants' needs and parking throughout the front and back area of the property. Move in ready a must see!!!

58 Unit Commercial Office Plaza. They are located in a high traffic area and perfect for the growing business. Renovations to the exterior of the plaza coming soon in 2019.