All apartments in Brownsville
Find more places like 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brownsville, TX
/
2360 Central Blvd. - 2360
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

2360 Central Blvd. - 2360

2360 Central Blvd · (956) 295-1053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brownsville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2360 Central Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 2035 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
This 2-story unit features, first-floor large reception desk and area, 2 offices, handicap bathroom, large open space leads to second-floor that features carpet flooring, open space leads to 4 private offices, bathroom, and storage closet. It includes water, trash, sewage, remodeling to suit tenants' needs and parking throughout the front and back area of the property. Move in ready a must see!!!
58 Unit Commercial Office Plaza. They are located in a high traffic area and perfect for the growing business. Renovations to the exterior of the plaza coming soon in 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 have any available units?
2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brownsville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 have?
Some of 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brownsville.
Does 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 offer parking?
Yes, 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 does offer parking.
Does 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 have a pool?
No, 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 have accessible units?
Yes, 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 has accessible units.
Does 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2360 Central Blvd. - 2360?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Mansion Del Paso
2700 FM 802
Brownsville, TX 78526
Las Palmas Apartments
4200 Las Palmas Cir
Brownsville, TX 78521

Similar Pages

Brownsville 1 BedroomsBrownsville 2 Bedrooms
Brownsville Apartments with ParkingBrownsville Apartments with Pool
Brownsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

McAllen, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TXHarlingen, TX
Pharr, TXWeslaco, TXMercedes, TX
South Padre Island, TXAlton, TXLaguna Vista, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity