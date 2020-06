Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

Totally remodeled THIS YEAR private townhome with covered parking, with private fenced back area, covered patio, & storage building. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, black cabinets, french doors to outside in breakfast area, beautiful vanities in the bathrooms and lighting, great closet space, tile flooring, new carpet, and brand new paint inside and out.water, sewer, and trash are included in the rental price.