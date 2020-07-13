Apartment List
/
TX
/
brookshire
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 AM

11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brookshire, TX

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 02:09pm
4 Units Available
Brookshire Village
529 Village Way Dr, Brookshire, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
810 sqft
If you're looking for fully-equipped kitchens, faux wood and tile flooring, walk-in closets, and ample storage space, this complex is the one for you. Community amenities include assigned parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
34819 Lake Point Dr
34819 Lake Pt, Brookshire, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
Great house in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to I-10! Huge double lot with a fenced back yard. Pets on a case by case basis. Located across the street form a fishing lake. Close school bus pickup and drop off.
Results within 10 miles of Brookshire
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
239 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
29 Units Available
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments in Katy, TX are Texas living at its best, with hardwood floors, open kitchens and charming stone-finished exteriors with a resort-style pool for lounging.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
13 Units Available
Lodge @ 1550
1550 Katy Flewellen Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
946 sqft
Pool and hot tub with wooden sundeck, plus adjacent grassy picnic area. Spacious walk-in closets with every bedroom. Just one mile to I-10/Katy Freeway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1365 sqft
Crown molding and granite countertops for stylish living. Washer and dryer, plus walk-in closets with all floor plans. Outdoor fireside lounge. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, fountains, tile sundeck, and adjacent barbeque area. Less than a mile to I-10.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
12 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,332
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plenty of space in every home with ten-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer, and large walk-in closets. Twentysix acre lake with walking trails wraps around three sides of the community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 16 at 12:26pm
41 Units Available
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1475 sqft
Fitness center with spinning room. Resort-style pool with landscaped fountains. Dog park with pet wash station. Upscale kitchens with slab granite countertops, tile backsplashes, track and pendant lighting.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24614 Alberti Sonata Dr
24614 Alberti Sonata Dr, Waller County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2125 sqft
House for lease in Katy, Easy access to 99, I10. - Two Story Home with 4 Bedrooms, Master bedroom Downstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3319 Lake Como Court
3319 Lake Como Ct, Waller County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1398 sqft
The Guardian II plan is a charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. This open plan offers a view of kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
24426 Bella Carolina Ct
24426 Bella Carolina Ct, Waller County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1398 sqft
The Guardian II plan is a great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. This open plan offers a view of kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings.

Similar Pages

Brookshire 3 BedroomsBrookshire Apartments with Balcony
Brookshire Apartments with GarageBrookshire Apartments with Parking
Brookshire Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrookshire Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXSugar Land, TX
Katy, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TX
Tomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXJersey Village, TXCinco Ranch, TXBrenham, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College