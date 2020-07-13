/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 AM
11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brookshire, TX
Last updated July 8 at 02:09pm
4 Units Available
Brookshire Village
529 Village Way Dr, Brookshire, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
810 sqft
If you're looking for fully-equipped kitchens, faux wood and tile flooring, walk-in closets, and ample storage space, this complex is the one for you. Community amenities include assigned parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
34819 Lake Point Dr
34819 Lake Pt, Brookshire, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
Great house in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to I-10! Huge double lot with a fenced back yard. Pets on a case by case basis. Located across the street form a fishing lake. Close school bus pickup and drop off.
Results within 10 miles of Brookshire
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
239 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
29 Units Available
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments in Katy, TX are Texas living at its best, with hardwood floors, open kitchens and charming stone-finished exteriors with a resort-style pool for lounging.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
13 Units Available
Lodge @ 1550
1550 Katy Flewellen Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
946 sqft
Pool and hot tub with wooden sundeck, plus adjacent grassy picnic area. Spacious walk-in closets with every bedroom. Just one mile to I-10/Katy Freeway.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1365 sqft
Crown molding and granite countertops for stylish living. Washer and dryer, plus walk-in closets with all floor plans. Outdoor fireside lounge. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, fountains, tile sundeck, and adjacent barbeque area. Less than a mile to I-10.
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
12 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,332
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plenty of space in every home with ten-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer, and large walk-in closets. Twentysix acre lake with walking trails wraps around three sides of the community.
Last updated April 16 at 12:26pm
41 Units Available
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1475 sqft
Fitness center with spinning room. Resort-style pool with landscaped fountains. Dog park with pet wash station. Upscale kitchens with slab granite countertops, tile backsplashes, track and pendant lighting.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24614 Alberti Sonata Dr
24614 Alberti Sonata Dr, Waller County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2125 sqft
House for lease in Katy, Easy access to 99, I10. - Two Story Home with 4 Bedrooms, Master bedroom Downstairs.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3319 Lake Como Court
3319 Lake Como Ct, Waller County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1398 sqft
The Guardian II plan is a charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. This open plan offers a view of kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
24426 Bella Carolina Ct
24426 Bella Carolina Ct, Waller County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1398 sqft
The Guardian II plan is a great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. This open plan offers a view of kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings.