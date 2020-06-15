706 Scott Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*CURRENTLY LEASED*

Beautiful property. Mature trees and remodeled home in a nice subdivision. Refinished wood floors in the living room and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Split plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on one side of the home and the master suite on the opposite side of the home. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Fenced backyard. Pets are on a case-by-case basis.



Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1500 security deposit (cashiers check only) and prorated or first full month's rent due upon move in.