All apartments in Brenham
Find more places like 706 Scott Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brenham, TX
/
706 Scott Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

706 Scott Drive

706 Scott Drive · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brenham
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

706 Scott Drive, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1591 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Beautiful property. Mature trees and remodeled home in a nice subdivision. Refinished wood floors in the living room and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Split plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on one side of the home and the master suite on the opposite side of the home. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Fenced backyard. Pets are on a case-by-case basis.

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1500 security deposit (cashiers check only) and prorated or first full month's rent due upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Scott Drive have any available units?
706 Scott Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 706 Scott Drive have?
Some of 706 Scott Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Scott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
706 Scott Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Scott Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Scott Drive is pet friendly.
Does 706 Scott Drive offer parking?
No, 706 Scott Drive does not offer parking.
Does 706 Scott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 Scott Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Scott Drive have a pool?
No, 706 Scott Drive does not have a pool.
Does 706 Scott Drive have accessible units?
No, 706 Scott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Scott Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Scott Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Scott Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 Scott Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 706 Scott Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brenham 3 Bedrooms
Brenham Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TXBryan, TXKaty, TX
College Station, TXRosenberg, TXTomball, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity