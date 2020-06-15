704 Spinn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

CURRENTLY LEASED. Cute home that has been remodeled and upgraded. The property is located in a great neighborhood and has a back yard that offers plenty of room with nice landscaping. The home has a comfortable size living room that opens up into the large kitchen/dining room. The bedrooms have plenty of room with good closets for storage. Nice home that is clean and move-in ready. No pets. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will stay with the home.



TERMS: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $1,500 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. No pets.