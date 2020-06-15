All apartments in Brenham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

704 Spinn Street

704 Spinn Street · (979) 421-6468
Location

704 Spinn Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
CURRENTLY LEASED. Cute home that has been remodeled and upgraded. The property is located in a great neighborhood and has a back yard that offers plenty of room with nice landscaping. The home has a comfortable size living room that opens up into the large kitchen/dining room. The bedrooms have plenty of room with good closets for storage. Nice home that is clean and move-in ready. No pets. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will stay with the home.

TERMS: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $1,500 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Spinn Street have any available units?
704 Spinn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 704 Spinn Street have?
Some of 704 Spinn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Spinn Street currently offering any rent specials?
704 Spinn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Spinn Street pet-friendly?
No, 704 Spinn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brenham.
Does 704 Spinn Street offer parking?
Yes, 704 Spinn Street does offer parking.
Does 704 Spinn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 Spinn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Spinn Street have a pool?
No, 704 Spinn Street does not have a pool.
Does 704 Spinn Street have accessible units?
No, 704 Spinn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Spinn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Spinn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Spinn Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 704 Spinn Street has units with air conditioning.
