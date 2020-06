Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Clean and bright apts located in heart of Bowie. Plenty of parking and laundry on site. Units have either carpet or laminate. Some units have fridges, just ask. Each unit may vary according to pics. Apt 3 avail now and is 1-1 upstairs. Please check with agent for 2 bd availability. Min credit score 550, NO EXCEPTIONS. No felony convictions for violent crimes. NO EXCEPTIONS. No broken leases or evictions last 5 yrs. NO EXCEPTIONS. Income must be 2.5 x the amount of rent. NO EXCEPTIONS.