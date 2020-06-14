/
1 bedroom apartments
27 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, TX
3339 Willowbrook Street
3339 Willowbrook Dr, Beverly Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3339 Willowbrook Street in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
700 South Valley Mills Drive
700 South Valley Mills Drive, Beverly Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Remodeled Unit. New paint New Appliances
Kendrick
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$868
754 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Kendrick
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
821 sqft
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Kendrick
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
754 sqft
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
West Waco
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
West Waco
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
745 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Dean Highlands
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
724 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Landon Branch
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
597 sqft
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
Oakwood
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
801 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Alta Vista
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Brazos
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Parkdale Viking Hills
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
722 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Kendrick
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
703 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Heart of Texas
3701 Sleeper Ave 16
3701 Sleeper Avenue, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
530 sqft
NICE APT. - Property Id: 294221 NICE LITTLE APARTMENT IN SHARON APARTMENTS Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294221 Property Id 294221 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5833492)
5155 S 3rd St
5155 South 3rd Street, McLennan County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Cute cabin on pond near Waco! - Property Id: 286793 This very private house is a duck hunter's delight with 7 1/2 acres of water and 13 acres of wooded land with open patches.
Mountainview
5015 Lakeland Circle #208
5015 Lakeland Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
575 sqft
Lakeland Circle Commons - 55+ Community - Senior community 1 bedroom apartment! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5696361)
Baylor
Cambridge
1321 South 11th Street, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
509 sqft
Comfortable & Affordable Apartments in Waco | The Waco Trio - Youll find the comfort you deserve at a value you can afford at University Courtyard, Bear Landing & Commodore Condos. All three sister properties offer one bedroom units.
West Waco
1615 Breezy Dr.
1615 Breezy Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
964 sqft
1615 Breezy Dr. Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property has carpet throughout, appliances included, and carport.
Parkdale Viking Hills
416 Owen Lane
416 Owen Lane, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 416 Owen Lane in Waco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Austin Avenue
2028 AUSTIN #503 ST
2028 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
469 sqft
Enjoy La Tour lifestyle worry free with 24 hour security, and all La Tour amenities including pool, hot tub, sauna, exercise room, cable, all utilities paid, and common area maintenance paid.
North Waco
609 Herring apt
609 Herring Avenue, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
375 sqft
Fully furnished apartment located in the rear of main house on Herring Ave just a few blocks from Cameron Park. Furnished with a queen bed, full bath with shower, washer/dryer, & TV. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator & microwave.
Parkdale Viking Hills
800 Rambler Dr. - 13
800 Rambler Drive, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$570
630 sqft
CALL ABOUT OUR RENT SPECIALS. WATER PAID, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING.
Brookview
1108 N 34th St - 104
1108 N 34th St, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$570
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1108 N 34th St - 104 in Waco. View photos, descriptions and more!