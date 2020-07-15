Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets 24hr gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently located on Highway 6 and South Post Oak Road in Arcola, TX. This affordable community offers spacious, unique and modern 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! Gristmill at Tuscany Park boasts well-appointed and desirable interiors, such as fully-equipped kitchens and full-sized washer & dryer connections. Our Texan resident will discover relaxation in the sparkling swimming pool, park their vehicle in an optional garage, get fit in the 24-hour fitness center and experience an overall comfortable lifestyle! Gristmill at Tuscany Park-Modern living. Moderately Priced.