Arcola, TX
Gristmill at Tuscany Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:57 AM

Gristmill at Tuscany Park

21821 S Post Oak Blvd · (833) 458-0138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

21821 S Post Oak Blvd, Arcola, TX 77545

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 605 · Avail. Sep 5

$943

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gristmill at Tuscany Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located on Highway 6 and South Post Oak Road in Arcola, TX. This affordable community offers spacious, unique and modern 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! Gristmill at Tuscany Park boasts well-appointed and desirable interiors, such as fully-equipped kitchens and full-sized washer & dryer connections. Our Texan resident will discover relaxation in the sparkling swimming pool, park their vehicle in an optional garage, get fit in the 24-hour fitness center and experience an overall comfortable lifestyle! Gristmill at Tuscany Park-Modern living. Moderately Priced.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100 per bedroom OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet/month
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garages Available.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet w/ 3 Bedoom Unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gristmill at Tuscany Park have any available units?
Gristmill at Tuscany Park has a unit available for $943 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Gristmill at Tuscany Park have?
Some of Gristmill at Tuscany Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gristmill at Tuscany Park currently offering any rent specials?
Gristmill at Tuscany Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gristmill at Tuscany Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Gristmill at Tuscany Park is pet friendly.
Does Gristmill at Tuscany Park offer parking?
Yes, Gristmill at Tuscany Park offers parking.
Does Gristmill at Tuscany Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gristmill at Tuscany Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gristmill at Tuscany Park have a pool?
Yes, Gristmill at Tuscany Park has a pool.
Does Gristmill at Tuscany Park have accessible units?
No, Gristmill at Tuscany Park does not have accessible units.
Does Gristmill at Tuscany Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Gristmill at Tuscany Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Gristmill at Tuscany Park have units with air conditioning?
No, Gristmill at Tuscany Park does not have units with air conditioning.
