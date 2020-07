Amenities

Make yourself at home in this spacious, convertible 3/1. Just minutes from I-45, Beltway 8 and Hardy Toll, this gem features 3 full bedrooms, a private fully fenced backyard and two convertible room options for that study, gameroom, sunroom, extra bedroom or exercise room you've been seeking. Just minutes away from the local elementary, middle and high school, come make this spacious open floor plan your own.