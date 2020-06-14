/
1 bedroom apartments
36 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Soddy-Daisy, TN
Glen Hollow Apartments
9449 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
808 sqft
Luxurious community near Downtown Chattanooga and Highway 27. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, cyber cafe and community room. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and patios, and nine-foot ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Soddy-Daisy
Dupont - Murray Hills
Steeplechase
1421 Cloverdale Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$848
728 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live in the Steeplechase apartment homes located in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Falling Water - Browntown
Northtowne Village
1011 Gadd Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
780 sqft
Welcome home to Northtowne Village Apartment Homes in Hixson, Tennessee! Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently nestled just moments away from Signal Mountain as well as downtown Chattanooga, Northgate Mall, major shopping centers, grocery
Autumn Brook
5555 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
894 sqft
We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. All of our apartment homes include cathedral ceilings (poplar excluded), laundry room, mirrored closets, and a wood burning fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Soddy-Daisy
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Northgate - Big Ridge
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$820
896 sqft
Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Rise at Signal Mountain
1185 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$880
762 sqft
Mountain Brook sits in the scenic Signal Mountain neighborhood, just off Highway 27. Each home in this community offers an open floor plan, mountain views, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Windridge
1175 Pineville Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$953
1050 sqft
Situated close to US-27 and just south of Signal Mountain Road. Property amenities include a hammock garden, relaxing pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a gourmet kitchen and outside storage.
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$863
672 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
776 sqft
Live Well - CityGreen at NorthShore, From upscale finishes & fixtures to our signature resort-style pool, experience all the perks and amenities of an urban dwelling in a secluded, scenic hillside setting.
Northgate - Big Ridge
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$912
789 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$880
925 sqft
Cozy homes with classic charm await you at Trails of Signal Mountain, located in picturesque Chattanooga, TN.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
Come home to Radius Mountain Creek, where you will experience the perfect blend of innovative modern living and vintage charm.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Hawthorne at the W
329 Broomsedge Trail, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,119
871 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the W, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Chattanooga, TN featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Downtown Chattanooga
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
650 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Hawthorne Creekside
3131 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
727 sqft
Just off Hwy 27, this picturesque community is nestled in the foothills just minutes from downtown Chattanooga. Resort-style amenities include salt water pool and fire pit lounge.
Bushtown - Highland Park
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
733 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
805 sqft
One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
125 Cherokee
125 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
820 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
The Constance
201 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
Constance was completed in 2012. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
725 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, sharing a building with the new restaurant Embargo 62, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
