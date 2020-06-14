Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

38 Apartments for rent in Signal Mountain, TN with garage

Signal Mountain apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
215 Dawn St
215 Dawn Street, Signal Mountain, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1938 sqft
Welcome home to 215 Dawn Street! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath nicely updated rancher is zoned for Thrasher Elementary, and features numerous updates.
Results within 1 mile of Signal Mountain
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1209 sqft
Cozy homes with classic charm await you at Trails of Signal Mountain, located in picturesque Chattanooga, TN.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Walden
1 Unit Available
907 Mclean Ave
907 Mclean Avenue, Walden, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1714 sqft
Welcome home to 907 McLean, a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the best Signal Mountain has to offer including top public schools, great hiking trails, and burgeoning local community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2209 Mourning Dove Lane
2209 Mourning Dove Lane, Fairmount, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2000 sqft
Great Signal Mountain Home! - Nice Signal Mountain home in great location! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room with gas log fireplace, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, laundry room with half bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3917 N Quail Ln
3917 North Quail Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
913 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath home - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home located in Red Bank! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.
Results within 5 miles of Signal Mountain
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
38 Units Available
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1352 sqft
Live Well - CityGreen at NorthShore, From upscale finishes & fixtures to our signature resort-style pool, experience all the perks and amenities of an urban dwelling in a secluded, scenic hillside setting.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
Downtown Chattanooga
21 Units Available
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1061 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Falling Water - Browntown
17 Units Available
Northtowne Village
1011 Gadd Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Northtowne Village Apartment Homes in Hixson, Tennessee! Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently nestled just moments away from Signal Mountain as well as downtown Chattanooga, Northgate Mall, major shopping centers, grocery
Last updated June 1 at 07:51pm
Downtown Chattanooga
26 Units Available
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$880
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
965 sqft
One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
125 Cherokee
125 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Maddox Building
103 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
Unique loft style living in the heart of The Northshore. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Hamilton at North Market
609 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
The Hamilton at North Market is located right past the new Publix on North Market Street. Conveniently located to everything Downtown has to offer.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Riverview - Stuart Heights
1 Unit Available
816 Altamont Rd
816 Altamont Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, stainless appliances, wood cabinets, granite counter tops,ceramic tiled floors, neutral paint colors, 3 large bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown Chattanooga
1 Unit Available
Clemons Lofts
730 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1250 sqft
Simplify your life and stay a while at BODE Lofts.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lookout Valley - Lookout Mountain
1 Unit Available
3188 Waterfront Dr
3188 Waterfront Drive, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2734 sqft
Beautiful condo on year round water - TN River - Master on main - family room with fireplace + french doors & deck looking over TN river. Master also on 2nd level & spacious additional bedroom, great storage, large walk in closets.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
200 Manufacturers Rd
200 Manufacturers Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,325
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This incredible 1BR/1BA Penthouse Condo home is in a gated community in the desirable North Shore area of Chattanooga. Start your mornings on your private balcony while enjoying the beautiful Signal Mountain and Stringer's Ridge views.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1056 E Elmwood Dr
1056 E Elmwood Dr, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1350 sqft
Convenient to the North Shore and HWY 27! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex will check all the boxes. Unit has a huge living space with big windows allowing for an abundance of natural light.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Forest Highlands
1 Unit Available
823 Forest Highland Dr
823 Forest Highland Drive, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1598 sqft
Brick rancher located 10 minutes to downtown and minutes to Hixson Pike is ready for you to move in! Located on a cul-de-sac, this home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with wood floors throughout the home.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
610 Oliver St
610 Oliver Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2200 sqft
Great location!! Where you can have all the amenities to downtown and close to the walking bridge and Coolidge Park This home is zoned for Normal Park schools.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lupton City - Norcross
1 Unit Available
603 Bitsy Lane
603 Bitsy Lane, Red Bank, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently Located 3/4 Bedroom Home Close to Red Bank and Hixson - Great all brick rancher convenient to Red Bank and Hixson! Bitsy Lane features 3 spacious bedrooms on the main floor and a fully-finished basement that can be used as a 4th

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lookout Valley - Lookout Mountain
1 Unit Available
3439 Cagle Rd B
3439 Cagle Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$785
835 sqft
2 bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 280771 10 minutes to downtown Chattanooga. 2 bed, 1 bath. bath duplex, Adult only. unfinished basement for garage and storage. $785/ month, $785 deposit. credit and lease. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Signal Mountain, TN

Signal Mountain apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

